503 Ridge Lane NE

**MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $200 off**Super cute rambler duplex tucked away for privacy, yet close to shopping/entertainment. - ** MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $200.00 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!**



Super cute rambler duplex tucked away for privacy, yet minutes from everything you would need.

Living room with wood stove, built in bookshelves and 180 degree mountain and water view. Nice private deck for enjoying your morning cup of coffee.

Kitchen with newer counter tops and range/oven and fridge and custom wood bar. Utility area with washer and dryer hook-ups. Small dining area as well.

Two small bedrooms with armoires and wonderful view, plus Master with peaked ceilings. Full bath with newer vinyl, counter tops and shower surround.

Whole house has newer carpet.

On septic and well, so flat $35 a month fee replaces your sewer and water bill. Propane heat and double paned vinyl windows keeps your heating costs low.

Over 50 native rhodies on the property with lawn care provided by owner.

Pets under 20 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.



*Bonus

Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy

living environment.



