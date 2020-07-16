9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Enjoy amazing sunsets and expansive views from the "infinity yard" of this custom home. Nestled into the hills of the Iller Creek conservatory, you'll enjoy all the serenity the location has to offer!

*Gated private road to the house

*Easy care landscaping with AstroTurf and natural landscaping

*Amazing covered patio on the upper level is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the views

*The home is built around taking advantage of the views. Every room has large windows or extra-wide slider doors

*The lower level has two bedrooms (each with sliders out to the yard) and one full bathroom

*Laundry includes front loading washer and dryer

*The living room, kitchen, master suite and an additional 1/2 bathroom are located on the upper level.

*Spacious master suite has 3/4 bathroom with granite counters

*Open concept living room and kitchen

*The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances-french door refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven and microwave

*Beautiful granite counters with waterfall finish

*Sliders off the living room and dining room lead out to the expansive covered deck

*2-car garage with openers

*Electric forced air heat and air conditioning



You can view a video tour of the home here: https://youtu.be/wlfdz8CRkcE

Check out this gorgeous view too! - https://youtu.be/UeuuGn9TNFs



