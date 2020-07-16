All apartments in Spokane County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane

9709 East Grouse Mountain Lane · (253) 733-1317
Location

9709 East Grouse Mountain Lane, Spokane County, WA 99206

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Enjoy amazing sunsets and expansive views from the "infinity yard" of this custom home. Nestled into the hills of the Iller Creek conservatory, you'll enjoy all the serenity the location has to offer!
*Gated private road to the house
*Easy care landscaping with AstroTurf and natural landscaping
*Amazing covered patio on the upper level is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the views
*The home is built around taking advantage of the views. Every room has large windows or extra-wide slider doors
*The lower level has two bedrooms (each with sliders out to the yard) and one full bathroom
*Laundry includes front loading washer and dryer
*The living room, kitchen, master suite and an additional 1/2 bathroom are located on the upper level.
*Spacious master suite has 3/4 bathroom with granite counters
*Open concept living room and kitchen
*The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances-french door refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven and microwave
*Beautiful granite counters with waterfall finish
*Sliders off the living room and dining room lead out to the expansive covered deck
*2-car garage with openers
*Electric forced air heat and air conditioning

You can view a video tour of the home here: https://youtu.be/wlfdz8CRkcE
Check out this gorgeous view too! - https://youtu.be/UeuuGn9TNFs

*Please note Call Realty Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane have any available units?
9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane have?
Some of 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane offers parking.
Does 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane have a pool?
No, 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane have accessible units?
No, 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9709 E Grouse Mountain Lane has units with air conditioning.
