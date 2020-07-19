All apartments in Spokane County
Find more places like 306 E. Parker Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane County, WA
/
306 E. Parker Court
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

306 E. Parker Court

306 East Parker Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

306 East Parker Court, Spokane County, WA 99005

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
306 E. Parker Court Available 08/07/20 306 Parker Ct, Colbert, WA 99005 - Property Overview - Gorgeous new 5 BR, 3 BA daylight rancher, all finished up and down, on cul-de-sac lot in Mead school district. 3 car garage, dry walled and taped. This beautiful home also features a big covered deck, lots of hardwood flooring, granite counters, stainless appliances and a large island. The lower level features a huge family room with lots of natural light. Central A/C of course, as well as endless hot water (tank less) for the walk-in master bedroom shower. Sprinkler system, fenced back yard, 3 car garage.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, yard care & snow removal. Applicants will need to contact utility companies for average costs. Pets are TBD based on owner approval and additional deposit per pet is required. This is a non-smoking property. Due to the COVID-19 we will not be holding any showings. Please visit our website at Wrents.com for more information along with applications and screening requirements. Contact Brooke via text/phone at 509-467-2584 or email Wpmpromgr@windermere.com

Available in Early to Mid-August 2020!!

*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.

Please view the "Screening Policies" tab on our website to review our screening requirements for approval.

(RLNE5917541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 E. Parker Court have any available units?
306 E. Parker Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane County, WA.
What amenities does 306 E. Parker Court have?
Some of 306 E. Parker Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 E. Parker Court currently offering any rent specials?
306 E. Parker Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 E. Parker Court pet-friendly?
No, 306 E. Parker Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane County.
Does 306 E. Parker Court offer parking?
Yes, 306 E. Parker Court offers parking.
Does 306 E. Parker Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 E. Parker Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 E. Parker Court have a pool?
No, 306 E. Parker Court does not have a pool.
Does 306 E. Parker Court have accessible units?
No, 306 E. Parker Court does not have accessible units.
Does 306 E. Parker Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 E. Parker Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 E. Parker Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 306 E. Parker Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd
Spokane, WA 99224
Eagle Point Apartments
1090 Betz Rd
Cheney, WA 99004
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Eagle Rock
12423 E Mansfield Ave
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
Bella Tess
17016 E Indiana Ave
Spokane Valley, WA 99016
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave
Spokane, WA 99223
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd
Spokane, WA 99208
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct.
Spokane, WA 99208

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WAPost Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene, ID
Pullman, WACheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAHayden, IDMoscow, IDRathdrum, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College