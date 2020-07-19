Amenities

306 E. Parker Court Available 08/07/20 306 Parker Ct, Colbert, WA 99005 - Property Overview - Gorgeous new 5 BR, 3 BA daylight rancher, all finished up and down, on cul-de-sac lot in Mead school district. 3 car garage, dry walled and taped. This beautiful home also features a big covered deck, lots of hardwood flooring, granite counters, stainless appliances and a large island. The lower level features a huge family room with lots of natural light. Central A/C of course, as well as endless hot water (tank less) for the walk-in master bedroom shower. Sprinkler system, fenced back yard, 3 car garage.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, yard care & snow removal. Applicants will need to contact utility companies for average costs. Pets are TBD based on owner approval and additional deposit per pet is required. This is a non-smoking property. Due to the COVID-19 we will not be holding any showings. Please visit our website at Wrents.com for more information along with applications and screening requirements. Contact Brooke via text/phone at 509-467-2584 or email Wpmpromgr@windermere.com



Available in Early to Mid-August 2020!!



*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.



Please view the "Screening Policies" tab on our website to review our screening requirements for approval.



