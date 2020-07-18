All apartments in Spokane County
Find more places like 25812 N. Sherman Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane County, WA
/
25812 N. Sherman Rd.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

25812 N. Sherman Rd.

25812 North Sherman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

25812 North Sherman Road, Spokane County, WA 99006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
25812 N. Sherman Rd. Available 08/05/20 25812 N Sherman Rd. - This beautiful 3-bedroon, 2-bathroom, 2000sqft. ranch style home is situated on 20 breath taking acres 5 of which are fenced for livestock. This Deer Park property has so much to offer with a multi-car detached garage with RV parking, barn and covered deck. This home has central A/C, geothermal heating, washer and dryer included and a sprinkler system. Too many amenities to list you must see!!!!

Property is Livestock friendly (horses and cows), It is also a pet friendly property up to 3 pets each pet requiring a $200 non-refundable pet fee.

$40.00 Application fee per adult
$75.00 Non-refundable processing fee due at time of lease signing.
We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

To apply online and view our rental criteria please visit https://nukeyrealty.com/rental-application

(RLNE5906010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25812 N. Sherman Rd. have any available units?
25812 N. Sherman Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane County, WA.
What amenities does 25812 N. Sherman Rd. have?
Some of 25812 N. Sherman Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25812 N. Sherman Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
25812 N. Sherman Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25812 N. Sherman Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 25812 N. Sherman Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 25812 N. Sherman Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 25812 N. Sherman Rd. offers parking.
Does 25812 N. Sherman Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25812 N. Sherman Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25812 N. Sherman Rd. have a pool?
No, 25812 N. Sherman Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 25812 N. Sherman Rd. have accessible units?
No, 25812 N. Sherman Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 25812 N. Sherman Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 25812 N. Sherman Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25812 N. Sherman Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25812 N. Sherman Rd. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Point Apartments
1090 Betz Rd
Cheney, WA 99004
Blue Point Ph I & II
15011 N Wandermere Rd
Spokane County, WA 99005
Revere Ridge
10723 North Union Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Whimsical Pig
13303 E Mission Ave
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
The Homestead
15720 E 4th Ave
Spokane Valley, WA 99037
Blue Point Phase II
15013 North Wandermere Road
Spokane, WA 99208
Academy
1216 N Superior St
Spokane, WA 99202
Legacy Villas Phase 2
21900 East Country Vista Drive
Liberty Lake, WA 99019

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WAPost Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene, ID
Pullman, WACheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAHayden, IDMoscow, IDRathdrum, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College