25812 N. Sherman Rd. Available 08/05/20 25812 N Sherman Rd. - This beautiful 3-bedroon, 2-bathroom, 2000sqft. ranch style home is situated on 20 breath taking acres 5 of which are fenced for livestock. This Deer Park property has so much to offer with a multi-car detached garage with RV parking, barn and covered deck. This home has central A/C, geothermal heating, washer and dryer included and a sprinkler system. Too many amenities to list you must see!!!!



Property is Livestock friendly (horses and cows), It is also a pet friendly property up to 3 pets each pet requiring a $200 non-refundable pet fee.



$40.00 Application fee per adult

$75.00 Non-refundable processing fee due at time of lease signing.

We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports



To apply online and view our rental criteria please visit https://nukeyrealty.com/rental-application



(RLNE5906010)