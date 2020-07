Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3607 Olympiad Drive - 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, charming, well-maintained duplex located in the Southworth area of Port Orchard. One car garage, fireplace, private deck, washer and dryer hookups. Landscaping included with rent. Available NOW, Please no pets. Ask for Melanie 360-871-2332 ext 217. Coldwell Banker Park Shore.



Check out the virtual tour; https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fCUrCXHXJ9d



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5723241)