apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
76 Apartments for rent in South Hill, WA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Hill
10016 186th Place E #106
10016 186th Place East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1212 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath Puyallup Condo - 1st floor condo in Waterford Crossing Condo gated community. (RLNE5831804)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Hill
15522 87th Ave E
15522 87th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1650 sqft
Gated Community Large Duplex - Gated neighborhood. End of the street. End of the Cul de Sac. Huge private, fenced in back yard. Tandem 2 car garage. Gas fireplace insert. Gas forced air cental heating. This place has all the amenities.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
8814 146th Street Court East
8814 146th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2424 sqft
Puyallup large 4 bedroom 3 bath split level home - Available NOW - Welcome home, a quiet drive to this lovely 2400 s/f home located on a cul-du-sac in a lovely small neighborhood.
Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
10406 140th Street Court East
10406 140th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1479 sqft
79 Available 04/17/20 Quiet Culdesac, Spacious and Tidy Home - w/s/g included in rent! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has a one-car garage plus parking for two outside.
Results within 1 mile of South Hill
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
4 Units Available
Frederickson
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,378
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
4 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1153 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4016 7th St SW #B109
4016 7th Street Southwest, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1034 sqft
Spacious Puyallup Townhouse! - Townhouse-style condo with 1100 square feet! The main level of this home features a flowing floor-plan with spacious living room, dining area and updated kitchen with incredible cabinet and counter space! Downstairs,
Last updated July 10 at 04:30am
Contact for Availability
11302 67TH AVE E
11302 67th Avenue Court East, Summit View, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Remodeled Duplex in Puyallup! Home is 1,423 sq. feet, with 3 bedrooms, and 1 ¾ baths. Kitchen highlights new stainless steel appliances. Gas fireplace, one car garage with washer and dryer hook ups, freshly painted and new luxury vinyl floors.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Hill
18614 84th Ave. Ct. E.
18614 84th Avenue Court East, Frederickson, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2004 sqft
Large 2 story, 4 plus bedroom on huge corner lot, fully fenced backyard. Excellent location!! - Two story 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a large .22-acre corner lot.
Results within 5 miles of South Hill
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Glenwood
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,972
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
12 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
15 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1152 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
6 Units Available
Fife
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,757
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
970 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
19 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E, Sumner, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat
7413 142nd Ave E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sumner’s Best Kept Secret… The Retreat Apartments are located in Sumner, Washington, known to many as the “Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World." Despite all of its industrial growth, Sumner has maintained its small-town, friendly feel.
Verified
Last updated December 12 at 10:28pm
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1309 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.
