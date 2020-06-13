/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Hill, WA
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
10016 186th Ave E #106
10016 186th Pl E, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1212 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath Puyallup Condo - 1st floor condo in Waterford Crossing Condo gated community. (RLNE5831804)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
7518 145th Street Ct E
7518 145th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
House - Property Id: 291995 All furniture you see in the house, including Sofa, matress, desk, table, etc will stay in the house. A new roof just installed. Spacious daylight basement rambler on large corner lot.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
18534 97th Ave E
18534 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
**AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING STARTING 7/6** Modern home with 9 ft ceilings, and open kitchen with pantry. 4 bedrooms plus office, bonus room, 5 piece master bath, walk-in closet. This home has plenty of room to entertain guests.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
8814 146th Street Court East
8814 146th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
Puyallup large 4 bedroom 3 bath split level home - Available NOW - Welcome home, a quiet drive to this lovely 2400 s/f home located on a cul-du-sac in a lovely small neighborhood.
1 of 9
Last updated March 25 at 10:44am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
10406 140th Street Court East
10406 140th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1479 sqft
79 Available 04/17/20 Quiet Culdesac, Spacious and Tidy Home - w/s/g included in rent! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has a one-car garage plus parking for two outside.
Results within 1 mile of South Hill
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1658 sqft
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
9604 201st Street Court E
9604 201st Street Court East, Graham, WA
Lovely two story home available in Graham. This 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home features an open floor plan that provides plenty of space for daily activities as well as entertaining.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
18614 84th Ave. Ct. E.
18614 84th Avenue Court East, Frederickson, WA
Large 2 story, 4 plus bedroom on huge corner lot, fully fenced backyard. Excellent location!! - Two story 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a large .22-acre corner lot.
Results within 5 miles of South Hill
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Fife
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
1 Unit Available
Aster Townhomes
16128 64th Street East, Sumner, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1584 sqft
Nestled among the rivers, lakes and parks of the tranquil Sumner valley, Aster Townhomes offers two- and three-bedroom homes. Each three-story home features a spacious, open floor plan with a generous kitchen and upgraded finishes.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
26 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
11 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1152 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
17 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated December 12 at 10:28pm
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1309 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
228 Mountain Circle Dr
228 Mountain Circle Drive, Sumner, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,887
1454 sqft
Perfect Sumner Home - A must see - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,887.00 Available: Now Security Deposit: $2,887.00 Renters Insurance Required $250.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waller
1 Unit Available
8225 65th Ave. E
8225 65th Avenue East, Waller, WA
8225 65th Ave. E Available 07/01/20 Master on Main 2-Story Home in Highly Desired Diru Estates II - 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11412 179th Ave Ct E
11412 179th Avenue Court East, Bonney Lake, WA
11412 179th Ave Ct E Available 08/20/20 Open to Applications - Absolutely Stunning Luxury Built Home with an amazing layout of 4 bd, office, bonus room, 2.5 ba, and 3 car garage w/ approx. 2,875 SQ FT.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13165 176th Ave E
13165 176th Avenue East, Pierce County, WA
Rent to Own this spacious and cozy home on a Corner Lot with one of the largest lots within the elevated forestland of Tehalehs new development Community! Gorgeous exterior with extra white trim and within walking distance to Tehaleh Heights
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elk Plain
1 Unit Available
20221 40th Ave E
20221 40th Avenue East, Frederickson, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1382 sqft
20221 40th Ave E Available 06/15/20 Frederickson 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home - Great floor plan includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, garage and big back yard. Great community in quiet neighborhood.
Similar Pages
South Hill 1 BedroomsSouth Hill 2 BedroomsSouth Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Hill 3 BedroomsSouth Hill Apartments with Balcony
South Hill Apartments with GarageSouth Hill Apartments with GymSouth Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Hill Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA