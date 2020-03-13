529 Tenth St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Historic Snohomish - This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom brick rambler is located in Historic Snohomish close to multiple award winning distilleries, breweries, antique stores, restaurants and more. The home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a wood burning fireplace. The home includes a washer and dryer. The attached garage is suited for one car and the backyard includes a large deck as well as being fully fenced. No Pets, non-smoking. KB/CS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5536161)