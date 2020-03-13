All apartments in Snohomish
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

529 Tenth St

529 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

529 10th Street, Snohomish, WA 98290

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Historic Snohomish - This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom brick rambler is located in Historic Snohomish close to multiple award winning distilleries, breweries, antique stores, restaurants and more. The home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a wood burning fireplace. The home includes a washer and dryer. The attached garage is suited for one car and the backyard includes a large deck as well as being fully fenced. No Pets, non-smoking. KB/CS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5536161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Tenth St have any available units?
529 Tenth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snohomish, WA.
What amenities does 529 Tenth St have?
Some of 529 Tenth St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Tenth St currently offering any rent specials?
529 Tenth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Tenth St pet-friendly?
No, 529 Tenth St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snohomish.
Does 529 Tenth St offer parking?
Yes, 529 Tenth St offers parking.
Does 529 Tenth St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 Tenth St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Tenth St have a pool?
No, 529 Tenth St does not have a pool.
Does 529 Tenth St have accessible units?
No, 529 Tenth St does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Tenth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Tenth St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Tenth St have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Tenth St does not have units with air conditioning.
