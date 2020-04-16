2311 Cady Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym media room

Immaculate and turnkey available for move in today! Featuring a stunning open-concept design, you will love the easy-to-maintain wood laminate floors and the large windows throughout that provide lots of natural light. Ready to cook up scrumptious meals, the gorgeous kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an over-sized island/breakfast bar, making it perfect for entertaining! Enjoy hosting movie night or binge watching your favorite shows on the already-mounted 65" 4K TV, with built-in surround sound--it's like a movie theater in your own home! Spacious loft is the ideal flex space for a home office, study, or bonus room of your choice. The beautiful backyard comes totally fenced-in for privacy, and features a large covered deck with a clear poly-carbonate roof, so sunlight will still stream through! Amazing location close to Starbucks, Fred Meyer, Anytime Fitness, Home Depot, and SR-9--everything you need right is around the corner! Don't wait on this amazing opportunity and schedule your showing before this exquisite gem disappears! Willing to accept cats and small dogs; no large pets please.