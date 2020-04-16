All apartments in Snohomish
2311 Cady Dr
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:35 PM

2311 Cady Dr

2311 Cady Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Cady Dr, Snohomish, WA 98290

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
media room
Immaculate and turnkey available for move in today! Featuring a stunning open-concept design, you will love the easy-to-maintain wood laminate floors and the large windows throughout that provide lots of natural light. Ready to cook up scrumptious meals, the gorgeous kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an over-sized island/breakfast bar, making it perfect for entertaining! Enjoy hosting movie night or binge watching your favorite shows on the already-mounted 65" 4K TV, with built-in surround sound--it's like a movie theater in your own home! Spacious loft is the ideal flex space for a home office, study, or bonus room of your choice. The beautiful backyard comes totally fenced-in for privacy, and features a large covered deck with a clear poly-carbonate roof, so sunlight will still stream through! Amazing location close to Starbucks, Fred Meyer, Anytime Fitness, Home Depot, and SR-9--everything you need right is around the corner! Don't wait on this amazing opportunity and schedule your showing before this exquisite gem disappears! Willing to accept cats and small dogs; no large pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Cady Dr have any available units?
2311 Cady Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snohomish, WA.
What amenities does 2311 Cady Dr have?
Some of 2311 Cady Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Cady Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Cady Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Cady Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 Cady Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2311 Cady Dr offer parking?
No, 2311 Cady Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2311 Cady Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 Cady Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Cady Dr have a pool?
No, 2311 Cady Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Cady Dr have accessible units?
No, 2311 Cady Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Cady Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 Cady Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 Cady Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 Cady Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

