All apartments in Snohomish
Find more places like 1815 Fourth St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snohomish, WA
/
1815 Fourth St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1815 Fourth St

1815 4th Street · (425) 513-0209 ext. 283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1815 4th Street, Snohomish, WA 98290

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1815 Fourth St · Avail. Jul 10

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1815 Fourth St Available 07/10/20 Charming 1918 cottage located in the historic town of Snohomish. - Charming 1918 cottage located in the historic town of Snohomish. Walking distance to downtown. Features a 560 sq. ft/ detached workshop with alley access, situated on a 10,000+sq. ft. corner lot. This adorable home features many recent upgrades, including new plank flooring and carpet throughout, kitchen cabinets, countertops, and stainless steel appliances, bathroom vanity, bathtub/shower surround. Features a spacious loft upstairs. No smoking, no pets. CS /PTS/KIO

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4943358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Fourth St have any available units?
1815 Fourth St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1815 Fourth St have?
Some of 1815 Fourth St's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Fourth St currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Fourth St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Fourth St pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Fourth St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snohomish.
Does 1815 Fourth St offer parking?
No, 1815 Fourth St does not offer parking.
Does 1815 Fourth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Fourth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Fourth St have a pool?
No, 1815 Fourth St does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Fourth St have accessible units?
No, 1815 Fourth St does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Fourth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Fourth St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Fourth St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 Fourth St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1815 Fourth St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WALake Stevens, WAMill Creek, WAMonroe, WAMarysville, WAMill Creek East, WAMartha Lake, WA
Lake Stickney, WABothell West, WAWoodinville, WANorth Lynnwood, WAAlderwood Manor, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WAKenmore, WADuvall, WAArlington, WALake Forest Park, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity