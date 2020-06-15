Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1815 Fourth St Available 07/10/20 Charming 1918 cottage located in the historic town of Snohomish. - Charming 1918 cottage located in the historic town of Snohomish. Walking distance to downtown. Features a 560 sq. ft/ detached workshop with alley access, situated on a 10,000+sq. ft. corner lot. This adorable home features many recent upgrades, including new plank flooring and carpet throughout, kitchen cabinets, countertops, and stainless steel appliances, bathroom vanity, bathtub/shower surround. Features a spacious loft upstairs. No smoking, no pets. CS /PTS/KIO



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4943358)