Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

1103 Lake Crest Dr Available 11/15/19 Good as New - Snohomish Rental near Blackman Lake - For RENT: Completely updated inside and out!! (note: better photos to come, updating work in process of being completed - est. availability Nov 15th.)



3 BR, 2 full Bath rambler w/ large south facing back yard. Great open layout with separate living and family rooms with vaulted ceiling. Property features include: 1,600 square feet, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath including a master bath with separate walk-in shower along with tub. Huge walk-in closet in master bedroom. Gas Fireplace in the family room. 2 car attached garage. Brand New Deck off the back overlooking the large fully fenced back yard.



Great Snohomish location just north of Blackmans Lake. EZ access to Hwy 2 and Hwy 9. Located at end of quiet cul-de-sac. Live in quiet peaceful comfort with easy convenience to shopping, schools, and two great parks on shores of Blackmans Lake.



Pets policy is dogs are accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit (sorry, no cats). The home should be available by November 15th, possibly sooner (work on updating in it's final days) . Terms: 12-Month Lease, Tenant Pays All Utilities, 1st month + security deposit. One year lease: First Month + Security Deposit. Screening Required. No Smoking. No Cats. Dogs possibly, case-by-case.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5287113)