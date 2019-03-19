All apartments in Silver Firs
4927 146th Plaza South East

4927 146th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

4927 146th Pl SE, Silver Firs, WA 98208
Silver Firs

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Trish @ Renters Warehouse for details, 253.201.1554. Don't miss this 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,714 sq ft home in great neighborhood with amazing schools. Close to mill creek town center. Kitchen w/ SS appliances, open to living and dining area. All beds upstairs with 2 baths. 2 car attached garage. Large fenced in yard w/ room to garden &amp;amp; play. Rent: $2,195.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. NO PETS. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID &amp;amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4927 146th Plaza South East have any available units?
4927 146th Plaza South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
Is 4927 146th Plaza South East currently offering any rent specials?
4927 146th Plaza South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4927 146th Plaza South East pet-friendly?
No, 4927 146th Plaza South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Firs.
Does 4927 146th Plaza South East offer parking?
Yes, 4927 146th Plaza South East offers parking.
Does 4927 146th Plaza South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4927 146th Plaza South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4927 146th Plaza South East have a pool?
No, 4927 146th Plaza South East does not have a pool.
Does 4927 146th Plaza South East have accessible units?
No, 4927 146th Plaza South East does not have accessible units.
Does 4927 146th Plaza South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 4927 146th Plaza South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4927 146th Plaza South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 4927 146th Plaza South East does not have units with air conditioning.
