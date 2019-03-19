4927 146th Plaza South East

Amenities

Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Trish @ Renters Warehouse for details, 253.201.1554. Don't miss this 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,714 sq ft home in great neighborhood with amazing schools. Close to mill creek town center. Kitchen w/ SS appliances, open to living and dining area. All beds upstairs with 2 baths. 2 car attached garage. Large fenced in yard w/ room to garden &amp; play. Rent: $2,195.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. NO PETS. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID &amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.