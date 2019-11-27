14616 57th Dr SE

14616 57th Drive Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98208 Silver Firs
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Application Pending! Warm and Welcoming Rambler to Call Home This Winter! Available Now! - Single family home with attached 2 car garage and partially fenced yard located in peacful Silver Firs neighborhood. Spacious floor plan with cathedral ceiling and a wood burning fireplace. This beautiful rambler is located at the end of a cul-de-sac.
SQ FT:1452
YEAR BUILT: 1987
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:SIlver Firs
SCHOOL DISTRICT:Everett ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Silver Firs JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway HIGH SCHOOL: Jackson (Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: No Pets
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required No Smoking On the Premises Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing: Refundable Security Deposit: $1800 Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00 Non-Refundable Fee: $450
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5328386)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
