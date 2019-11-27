14616 57th Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Application Pending! Warm and Welcoming Rambler to Call Home This Winter! Available Now! - Single family home with attached 2 car garage and partially fenced yard located in peacful Silver Firs neighborhood. Spacious floor plan with cathedral ceiling and a wood burning fireplace. This beautiful rambler is located at the end of a cul-de-sac.



SQ FT:1452



YEAR BUILT: 1987



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:SIlver Firs



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Everett

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Silver Firs

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway

HIGH SCHOOL: Jackson

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: No Pets



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1800

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $450



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



