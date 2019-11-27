All apartments in Silver Firs
Silver Firs, WA
14616 57th Dr SE
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

14616 57th Dr SE

14616 57th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

14616 57th Drive Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98208
Silver Firs

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Application Pending! Warm and Welcoming Rambler to Call Home This Winter! Available Now! - Single family home with attached 2 car garage and partially fenced yard located in peacful Silver Firs neighborhood. Spacious floor plan with cathedral ceiling and a wood burning fireplace. This beautiful rambler is located at the end of a cul-de-sac.

SQ FT:1452

YEAR BUILT: 1987

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:SIlver Firs

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Everett
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Silver Firs
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway
HIGH SCHOOL: Jackson
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: No Pets

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1800
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $450

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5328386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14616 57th Dr SE have any available units?
14616 57th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 14616 57th Dr SE have?
Some of 14616 57th Dr SE's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14616 57th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
14616 57th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14616 57th Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 14616 57th Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Firs.
Does 14616 57th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 14616 57th Dr SE offers parking.
Does 14616 57th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14616 57th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14616 57th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 14616 57th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 14616 57th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 14616 57th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 14616 57th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14616 57th Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14616 57th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14616 57th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
