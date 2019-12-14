14225 60th Ave SE

Amenities

This home features 1,412 sq ft, with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, a 2 Car Garage, and a Fully Fenced Yard. The home just got lots of updates and a fresh coat of paint! The Large Open Living area features a Wood burning Fireplace in the Family room and a Walk-Around Dining area that leads out to the Back Yard and back into the Living Room which all has Vaulted Ceilings. The Master Bedroom has an Updated On-Suite Bathroom with Standing Shower. Two nice Additional Bedrooms and another Updated Full Bath round out the living areas. Two Car Garage and Large Yard with Entertainment Deck round out this home, which is located in the Silver Firs neighborhood and is within walking distance of the YMCA, Safeway, AppleBees and within the boundaries of Jackson H.S.



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 700+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,200 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted



Pet Policy: One Dog Allowed, 40lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,400 | Security Deposit $2,400 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



Amenities: Wood burning Fireplace, Fenced Backyard, Sprinkler system, Garage