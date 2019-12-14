All apartments in Silver Firs
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:47 AM

14225 60th Ave SE

14225 60th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

14225 60th Avenue Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98208
Silver Firs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home features 1,412 sq ft, with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, a 2 Car Garage, and a Fully Fenced Yard. The home just got lots of updates and a fresh coat of paint! The Large Open Living area features a Wood burning Fireplace in the Family room and a Walk-Around Dining area that leads out to the Back Yard and back into the Living Room which all has Vaulted Ceilings. The Master Bedroom has an Updated On-Suite Bathroom with Standing Shower. Two nice Additional Bedrooms and another Updated Full Bath round out the living areas. Two Car Garage and Large Yard with Entertainment Deck round out this home, which is located in the Silver Firs neighborhood and is within walking distance of the YMCA, Safeway, AppleBees and within the boundaries of Jackson H.S.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 700+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,200 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted

Pet Policy: One Dog Allowed, 40lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,400 | Security Deposit $2,400 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Wood burning Fireplace, Fenced Backyard, Sprinkler system, Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14225 60th Ave SE have any available units?
14225 60th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 14225 60th Ave SE have?
Some of 14225 60th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14225 60th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
14225 60th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14225 60th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14225 60th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 14225 60th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 14225 60th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 14225 60th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14225 60th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14225 60th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 14225 60th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 14225 60th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 14225 60th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 14225 60th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14225 60th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14225 60th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14225 60th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

