14113 64th Drive SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

Magnificent 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in The Falls that is sure to impress. Home boasts updated kitchen w/ granite & tile backsplash, open concept family rm w/ wood fireplace, separate dining rm, formal living rm & 1 bed downstairs. Large master w/ updated 5-piece bath w/ granite & 2 add’l beds upstairs. Awesome entertainment sized park-like fully fenced private yard w/ large covered deck, sprinkler, mature landscaping & firepit. RV parking & new driveway. Great schools & walk to Willis Tucker Park