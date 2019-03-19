All apartments in Silver Firs
Silver Firs, WA
14113 64th Drive SE
14113 64th Drive SE

14113 64th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

14113 64th Drive Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98296
Snohomish Cascade

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Magnificent 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in The Falls that is sure to impress. Home boasts updated kitchen w/ granite & tile backsplash, open concept family rm w/ wood fireplace, separate dining rm, formal living rm & 1 bed downstairs. Large master w/ updated 5-piece bath w/ granite & 2 add’l beds upstairs. Awesome entertainment sized park-like fully fenced private yard w/ large covered deck, sprinkler, mature landscaping & firepit. RV parking & new driveway. Great schools & walk to Willis Tucker Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14113 64th Drive SE have any available units?
14113 64th Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 14113 64th Drive SE have?
Some of 14113 64th Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14113 64th Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
14113 64th Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14113 64th Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 14113 64th Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Firs.
Does 14113 64th Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 14113 64th Drive SE offers parking.
Does 14113 64th Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14113 64th Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14113 64th Drive SE have a pool?
No, 14113 64th Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 14113 64th Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 14113 64th Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 14113 64th Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14113 64th Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14113 64th Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14113 64th Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.

