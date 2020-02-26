Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

20921 SE 216th Way 20920 house Available 03/01/20 Gorgeous home on acreage In Maple Valley - Rare 4500 sq ft home on 2 acres in Tahoma School District. Chef kitchen with double Jenn Air ovens and island cooktop! Kitchen opens to wonderful family room with large windows and cozy fireplace. Entertain with a Butlers pantry and formal dining and formal living also with floor to ceiling windows and fireplace. Grand stair case lead you upstairs to stunning master suite and 3 other spacious bedrooms. Upstairs is a lg bonus room for exercise room, medium room or another bedroom. Upstairs laundry with skylight and tons of space. And Downstairs office with French doors. Outside has gorgeous porch and outdoor space. Must see to appreciate the beauty and privacy.



(RLNE5478664)