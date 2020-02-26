All apartments in Shadow Lake
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

20921 SE 216th Way 20920 house

20921 Southeast 216th Way · No Longer Available
Location

20921 Southeast 216th Way, Shadow Lake, WA 98038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
20921 SE 216th Way 20920 house Available 03/01/20 Gorgeous home on acreage In Maple Valley - Rare 4500 sq ft home on 2 acres in Tahoma School District. Chef kitchen with double Jenn Air ovens and island cooktop! Kitchen opens to wonderful family room with large windows and cozy fireplace. Entertain with a Butlers pantry and formal dining and formal living also with floor to ceiling windows and fireplace. Grand stair case lead you upstairs to stunning master suite and 3 other spacious bedrooms. Upstairs is a lg bonus room for exercise room, medium room or another bedroom. Upstairs laundry with skylight and tons of space. And Downstairs office with French doors. Outside has gorgeous porch and outdoor space. Must see to appreciate the beauty and privacy.

(RLNE5478664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

