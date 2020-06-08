13995 Adrian Lane Northwest

Amenities

This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home features an open concept living space for easy entertaining. 2 bedrooms on one side along with a bonus alcove space for office or sitting area. The master bedroom is on the opposite side of the home and includes its own private 5 piece bath with separate soaking tub and shower. Detached 2 car garage includes extra storage space. Home is conveniently located on a corner lot and along the Seabeck to Bremerton PSNS worker-driver bus route. This home is on a septic system and there is an additional $25 a month septic fee in lieu of a sewer bill. This is a no pet home.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do Not look around the property.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,975, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 7/14/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

