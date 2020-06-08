All apartments in Seabeck
Location

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1628 sqft

Amenities

garage
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home features an open concept living space for easy entertaining. 2 bedrooms on one side along with a bonus alcove space for office or sitting area. The master bedroom is on the opposite side of the home and includes its own private 5 piece bath with separate soaking tub and shower. Detached 2 car garage includes extra storage space. Home is conveniently located on a corner lot and along the Seabeck to Bremerton PSNS worker-driver bus route. This home is on a septic system and there is an additional $25 a month septic fee in lieu of a sewer bill. This is a no pet home.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupant's privacy and do Not look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,975, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 7/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13995 Adrian Lane Northwest have any available units?
13995 Adrian Lane Northwest has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13995 Adrian Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
13995 Adrian Lane Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13995 Adrian Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 13995 Adrian Lane Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seabeck.
Does 13995 Adrian Lane Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 13995 Adrian Lane Northwest does offer parking.
Does 13995 Adrian Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13995 Adrian Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13995 Adrian Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 13995 Adrian Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 13995 Adrian Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 13995 Adrian Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 13995 Adrian Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 13995 Adrian Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13995 Adrian Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 13995 Adrian Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
