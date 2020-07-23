83 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Salmon Creek, WA
"Roll on Columbia, roll on. Your power is turning our darkness to dawn. So roll on Columbia, roll on." - Woody Guthrie
Woody Guthrie was an Oklahoma boy who had never seen the Columbia River when he wrote this song for Washington State. "Roll On, Columbia" was one of 26 propaganda songs Guthrie was commissioned to write for the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). BPA's job was to sell and distribute hydroelectric power produced by dams on the Columbia River. Salmon Creek is a tributary of the mighty Columbia River and the small settlement was named by the early pioneers for the salmon runs along the creek. See more
2 bedroom apartments in Salmon Creek are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.
Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Salmon Creek near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.
You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Salmon Creek that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.
Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.