Apartment List
/
WA
/
salmon creek
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM

83 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Salmon Creek, WA

2 bedroom apartments in Salmon Creek are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bed... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13806 NW 10th Ct. #F
13806 Northwest 10th Court, Salmon Creek, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1243 sqft
13806 NW 10th Ct. #F Available 07/31/20 2 bedroom townhouse in Felida/Salmon Creek Area - This is a single-level townhouse located in the Felida/Salmon Creek area near Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and WSU Vancouver Campus.
Results within 1 mile of Salmon Creek
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
3 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Greenwood Acres
8917 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community tucked away from the hustle and bustle. Convenient to shopping, movies and parks. Your new apartment home has 850 square feet of decorating space. A fantastic floor plan which is perfect for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Block 88
1304 NE 88th St, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1000 sqft
Block 88 Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA, offers newly renovated two-bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1281 sqft
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 07:39 PM
5 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
885 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
$
28 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
892 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
14019 NE 20th Ave #E38
14019 Northeast 20th Avenue, Mount Vista, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1120 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in sought after Salmon Creek - Now Leasing a large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the gated community of Vintage Oaks Condominiums.
Results within 5 miles of Salmon Creek
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Rose Village
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
750 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Bagley Downs
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
830 sqft
An amazing community of beautiful apartments is resting in Vancouver. These apartments have a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, ample storage space as well as an outdoor patio.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Harney Heights
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Ogden
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1144 sqft
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
3 Units Available
Harney Heights
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1081 sqft
Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Esther Short
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1173 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
West Hazel Dell
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
934 sqft
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
14 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Lincoln
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1000 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Avenue 66
4721 Northeast 66th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
901 sqft
Avenue 66 Apartments are located in the Minnehaha Neighborhood, within minutes of downtown Vancouver, Washington. Our quaint, gated community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, a 24 Hour Fitness Center, a Business Center and Clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Esther Short
Rediviva
111 Parkway Place, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rediviva in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 09:36 AM
8 Units Available
Hough
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
1063 sqft
Units feature sleek modern appliances, open concept living, and walk-in closets. Community has rooftop terrace, bike storage, and dry cleaning drop off. Within walking distance to more than 113 shops, restaurants, and art galleries.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
6 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1025 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
990 sqft
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
City Guide for Salmon Creek, WA

"Roll on Columbia, roll on. Your power is turning our darkness to dawn. So roll on Columbia, roll on." - Woody Guthrie

Woody Guthrie was an Oklahoma boy who had never seen the Columbia River when he wrote this song for Washington State. "Roll On, Columbia" was one of 26 propaganda songs Guthrie was commissioned to write for the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). BPA's job was to sell and distribute hydroelectric power produced by dams on the Columbia River. Salmon Creek is a tributary of the mighty Columbia River and the small settlement was named by the early pioneers for the salmon runs along the creek. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Salmon Creek, WA

2 bedroom apartments in Salmon Creek are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Salmon Creek near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Salmon Creek that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

Similar Pages

Salmon Creek 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSalmon Creek Apartments with BalconiesSalmon Creek Apartments with Garages
Salmon Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSalmon Creek Apartments with ParkingSalmon Creek Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Salmon Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsSalmon Creek Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, OR
Lake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORNewberg, ORWest Slope, ORSandy, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University