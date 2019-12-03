All apartments in Rocky Point
Find more places like 4131 Brygman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rocky Point, WA
/
4131 Brygman Street
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:54 PM

4131 Brygman Street

4131 Brygman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4131 Brygman Street, Rocky Point, WA 98312

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Located in established Bremerton neighborhood this spacious 3 story home features 2 level deck and backs up to a green belt. Light and bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers bonus rooms and more than 3,000 square feet. Main level includes an office, living, family and dining rooms with access to the deck. All bedrooms are located on upper level with hall bathroom and master bedroom suite with adjacent spacious laundry room. Lower Level has a rec room, bonus rooms and additional storage. Great location with easy access to Highway 3 and shopping. This home is on a septic and there is an additional charge of $25 per month in lieu of a sewer bill.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Brygman Street have any available units?
4131 Brygman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rocky Point, WA.
Is 4131 Brygman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Brygman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Brygman Street pet-friendly?
No, 4131 Brygman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocky Point.
Does 4131 Brygman Street offer parking?
No, 4131 Brygman Street does not offer parking.
Does 4131 Brygman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 Brygman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Brygman Street have a pool?
No, 4131 Brygman Street does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Brygman Street have accessible units?
No, 4131 Brygman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Brygman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4131 Brygman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4131 Brygman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4131 Brygman Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WANavy Yard City, WAPort Orchard, WASilverdale, WAParkwood, WAPoulsbo, WA
Wauna, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WAWollochet, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WAUniversity Place, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WADes Moines, WALake Forest Park, WAMountlake Terrace, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College