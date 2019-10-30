3535 Mathews Dr NW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub pet friendly sauna

Gorgeous and HUGE 5 Bedroom Waterfront Home! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*



Don't miss your chance to see this beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath on Rocky Point! Walk across a pond that leads inside to a two story rock garden that boasts bamboo and banana plants. Inside you'll find stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a living room that wraps around a black stone wood burning fireplace, spacious rooms and HUGE windows throughout that provide wonderful natural light! The master features it's own indoor sauna and entrance to the deck. Just shy of 4,000 square feet this home has tons of room for entertaining inside and out. Enjoy the amazing views of Dyes Inlet while relaxing on the the large back deck with private water access perfect for launching kayaks during the summer!



2 car attached garage, hot tub, jet ski lift and dock for launching boats.. the list goes on and on. Don't wait, call Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 for more info and to schedule a private showing!



*Dogs allowed, there are breed restrictions, please call for more info!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

*Home is OCCUPIED please DO NOT disturb the current occupants



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5177771)