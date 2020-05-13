All apartments in Rocky Point
Find more places like 1256 NW Drift Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rocky Point, WA
/
1256 NW Drift Ln
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:35 AM

1256 NW Drift Ln

1256 NW Drift Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1256 NW Drift Ln, Rocky Point, WA 98312

Amenities

carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful house in half-wooded location of about 0.4 acres. That means you get a yard, with space for gardening or playing out front, and a nice woodsy feel out back. If you've been self-isolating in an apartment and are looking for some more space to move around while we all weather this storm together, this is a pretty good spot to do it.
The house includes:
- A wood burning fireplace (a must in dark and soggy Puget Sound winters)
- A detached carport
- A detached lofted shed
- Vaulted ceilings in all rooms
We hope that you will love this house as much as we do. It was previously 2432 Rocky Point Rd. Please No Pets and No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 NW Drift Ln have any available units?
1256 NW Drift Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rocky Point, WA.
What amenities does 1256 NW Drift Ln have?
Some of 1256 NW Drift Ln's amenities include carport, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 NW Drift Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1256 NW Drift Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 NW Drift Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1256 NW Drift Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocky Point.
Does 1256 NW Drift Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1256 NW Drift Ln offers parking.
Does 1256 NW Drift Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1256 NW Drift Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 NW Drift Ln have a pool?
No, 1256 NW Drift Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1256 NW Drift Ln have accessible units?
No, 1256 NW Drift Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 NW Drift Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1256 NW Drift Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1256 NW Drift Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1256 NW Drift Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WANavy Yard City, WAPort Orchard, WASilverdale, WAParkwood, WAPoulsbo, WA
Wauna, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WAWollochet, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WAUniversity Place, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WADes Moines, WALake Forest Park, WAMountlake Terrace, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College