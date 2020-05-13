1256 NW Drift Ln

Amenities

Beautiful house in half-wooded location of about 0.4 acres. That means you get a yard, with space for gardening or playing out front, and a nice woodsy feel out back. If you've been self-isolating in an apartment and are looking for some more space to move around while we all weather this storm together, this is a pretty good spot to do it.

The house includes:

- A wood burning fireplace (a must in dark and soggy Puget Sound winters)

- A detached carport

- A detached lofted shed

- Vaulted ceilings in all rooms

We hope that you will love this house as much as we do. It was previously 2432 Rocky Point Rd. Please No Pets and No Smoking.