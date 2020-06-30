All apartments in Parkwood
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

4686 Aiken Rd SE

4686 Aiken Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4686 Aiken Road Southeast, Parkwood, WA 98366

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
4686 Aiken Rd SE Available 04/06/20 Tucked Away 3 Bedroom in Port Orchard! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*

Take a short drive through the trees to come check out this spacious 3 bedroom on a private lot! Lots of natural light throughout with the master on one side of the home and two bedrooms and another bathroom separated on the other side! A cozy feeling with carpet throughout most rooms, raised ceilings and tons of cabinet space. Huge backyard, almost completely fenced in and close to freeways, shopping, and the Southworth ferry dock! To find out more info or to schedule a showing, please contact Paramount Property Management at 360-874-0500!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
**Please DO NOT DISTURB current tenants!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5301897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

