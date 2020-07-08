3818 Palm Ct SE

Amenities

Remodeled 4 bedroom Rambler - Property Id: 226317



This completely remodeled single family Four Bedroom Rambler situated in a quiet neighborhood located at the end of a cul de sac. New luxury vinyl plank flooring, remodeled bathrooms, Walk in closet, energy efficient LED lighting and Windows, stainless steel appliances, AC, fresh paint through. Close to the golf course, schools, bus line, community pool, Park, and amenities. Large level fully fenced yard. Breeze way off the garage offers additional storage. Covered Patio for year round outdoor fun plus a large deck. Interior picture will be coming soon, available early May as still under construction with finial touches.



To qualify the applicant must have:

- Good Credit & Clean Background Check

- Proof of income at least 3 times the rent

- Good rental history



Renter pays for utilities/services.

No Pets Allowed



