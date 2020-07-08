All apartments in Parkwood
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

3818 Palm Ct SE

3818 Palm Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3818 Palm Court Southeast, Parkwood, WA 98366

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Remodeled 4 bedroom Rambler - Property Id: 226317

This completely remodeled single family Four Bedroom Rambler situated in a quiet neighborhood located at the end of a cul de sac. New luxury vinyl plank flooring, remodeled bathrooms, Walk in closet, energy efficient LED lighting and Windows, stainless steel appliances, AC, fresh paint through. Close to the golf course, schools, bus line, community pool, Park, and amenities. Large level fully fenced yard. Breeze way off the garage offers additional storage. Covered Patio for year round outdoor fun plus a large deck. Interior picture will be coming soon, available early May as still under construction with finial touches.

To qualify the applicant must have:
- Good Credit & Clean Background Check
- Proof of income at least 3 times the rent
- Good rental history

Renter pays for utilities/services.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226317
Property Id 226317

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 Palm Ct SE have any available units?
3818 Palm Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkwood, WA.
What amenities does 3818 Palm Ct SE have?
Some of 3818 Palm Ct SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 Palm Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
3818 Palm Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 Palm Ct SE pet-friendly?
No, 3818 Palm Ct SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkwood.
Does 3818 Palm Ct SE offer parking?
Yes, 3818 Palm Ct SE offers parking.
Does 3818 Palm Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3818 Palm Ct SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 Palm Ct SE have a pool?
Yes, 3818 Palm Ct SE has a pool.
Does 3818 Palm Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 3818 Palm Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 Palm Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3818 Palm Ct SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3818 Palm Ct SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3818 Palm Ct SE has units with air conditioning.

