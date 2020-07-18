All apartments in Parkwood
3463 Balsam Blvd. SE
3463 Balsam Blvd. SE

3463 Balsam Boulevard Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3463 Balsam Boulevard Southeast, Parkwood, WA 98366

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Port Orchard - This home has 3 bedrooms upstairs with a large living room and a gas fireplace. Recently remodeled kitchen with a deck to the fenced in back yard and large rec room on the lower level. It includes a two car garage with room for storage. Gas heat to keep you warm in the winter.

(RLNE5881514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE have any available units?
3463 Balsam Blvd. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkwood, WA.
What amenities does 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE have?
Some of 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE currently offering any rent specials?
3463 Balsam Blvd. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE pet-friendly?
No, 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkwood.
Does 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE offer parking?
Yes, 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE offers parking.
Does 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE have a pool?
No, 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE does not have a pool.
Does 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE have accessible units?
No, 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3463 Balsam Blvd. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
