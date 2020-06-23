3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

2 bedroom 1 bathroom Port Orchard duplex - This amazing 2bdr 1bth side by side duplex, 1car garage, washer/dryer hookups. Owner pays water/unit on septic. No smoking / No pets. Available 11/1/2018. Call for more infomation and to schedule a showing. (IP/KM)



Income Qualification:

Our income qualifications require that the tenants gross monthly income be 3x the amount of rent. Example: A $900 rental would require that a married couples income be $2,700 before taxes are taken out.



Prospective tenants over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually. However, if the application looks good with regards to a roommate or fianc situation and prospective tenants do not income qualify on their own, it will be the owners decision to by-pass our criteria and add to the lease that the tenants must move out together or re-qualify to continue living in the home.



A co-signor may also be requested. The qualifying co-signor must earn 4x the rent amount.



We look at a full picture when qualifying prospective tenants. We review applicants current residence, as well as their previous residential history (minimum of 3 years back). A credit report is also obtained, which will give us credit, eviction, and criminal background history.



No Pets Allowed



