All apartments in Parkwood
Find more places like 3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkwood, WA
/
3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A

3217 Southeast Goldmaur Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkwood
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3217 Southeast Goldmaur Court, Parkwood, WA 98366

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
2 bedroom 1 bathroom Port Orchard duplex - This amazing 2bdr 1bth side by side duplex, 1car garage, washer/dryer hookups. Owner pays water/unit on septic. No smoking / No pets. Available 11/1/2018. Call for more infomation and to schedule a showing. (IP/KM)

Income Qualification:
Our income qualifications require that the tenants gross monthly income be 3x the amount of rent. Example: A $900 rental would require that a married couples income be $2,700 before taxes are taken out.

Prospective tenants over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually. However, if the application looks good with regards to a roommate or fianc situation and prospective tenants do not income qualify on their own, it will be the owners decision to by-pass our criteria and add to the lease that the tenants must move out together or re-qualify to continue living in the home.

A co-signor may also be requested. The qualifying co-signor must earn 4x the rent amount.

We look at a full picture when qualifying prospective tenants. We review applicants current residence, as well as their previous residential history (minimum of 3 years back). A credit report is also obtained, which will give us credit, eviction, and criminal background history.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4461553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A have any available units?
3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkwood, WA.
Is 3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkwood.
Does 3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A does offer parking.
Does 3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A have a pool?
No, 3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3217 SE Goldmaur Ct., Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln
Parkwood, WA 98366

Similar Pages

Parkwood 1 BedroomsParkwood 2 Bedrooms
Parkwood Apartments with GymParkwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Parkwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WA
Covington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College