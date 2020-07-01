3009 Parkington PL SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom One Story in great Cul-de-sac Location! - This one-story home is going to go fast! Features include new laminate wood floors, formal living room with bay window, open living/dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. There is also a large, multi-tiered deck in the back that is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the natural surroundings! The master bedroom has 2 full closets and a full master bath. Washer and dryer are left as a courtesy but will not be maintained.

No smoking. Sorry, no cats small dogs negotiable with an additional deposit and require pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com



Tenant screening and credit check required.

We do not allow "reusable screening reports."

A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.



**Visit our website for full details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.

Click on Rental Search.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5307841)