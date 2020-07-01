All apartments in Parkwood
Find more places like 3009 Parkington PL SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkwood, WA
/
3009 Parkington PL SE
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

3009 Parkington PL SE

3009 Parkington Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkwood
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3009 Parkington Place Southeast, Parkwood, WA 98366

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom One Story in great Cul-de-sac Location! - This one-story home is going to go fast! Features include new laminate wood floors, formal living room with bay window, open living/dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. There is also a large, multi-tiered deck in the back that is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the natural surroundings! The master bedroom has 2 full closets and a full master bath. Washer and dryer are left as a courtesy but will not be maintained.
No smoking. Sorry, no cats small dogs negotiable with an additional deposit and require pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com

Tenant screening and credit check required.
We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.

**Visit our website for full details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.
Click on Rental Search.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5307841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Parkington PL SE have any available units?
3009 Parkington PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkwood, WA.
What amenities does 3009 Parkington PL SE have?
Some of 3009 Parkington PL SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Parkington PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Parkington PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Parkington PL SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3009 Parkington PL SE is pet friendly.
Does 3009 Parkington PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Parkington PL SE offers parking.
Does 3009 Parkington PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3009 Parkington PL SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Parkington PL SE have a pool?
No, 3009 Parkington PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Parkington PL SE have accessible units?
No, 3009 Parkington PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Parkington PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 Parkington PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 Parkington PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3009 Parkington PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln
Parkwood, WA 98366

Similar Pages

Parkwood 1 BedroomsParkwood 2 Bedrooms
Parkwood Apartments with GymParkwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Parkwood Apartments with Washer-DryerKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WA
Covington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College