522 128th Street South

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly pool

This cute duplex has 712 sqft of spacious living! Walk into the large living room with a big window for natural light. The quaint kitchen features white cabinets and appliances. Large laundry room off kitchen with storage space. Down the hall you will find two nice sized bedrooms and bathroom. Large fenced backyard and down a private street. Prime location for commuting! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.