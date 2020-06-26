All apartments in Parkland
Parkland, WA
522 128th Street South
Last updated July 14 2019 at 4:43 PM

522 128th Street South

522 128th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

522 128th Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute duplex has 712 sqft of spacious living! Walk into the large living room with a big window for natural light. The quaint kitchen features white cabinets and appliances. Large laundry room off kitchen with storage space. Down the hall you will find two nice sized bedrooms and bathroom. Large fenced backyard and down a private street. Prime location for commuting! Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 128th Street South have any available units?
522 128th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
Is 522 128th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
522 128th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 128th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 128th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 522 128th Street South offer parking?
No, 522 128th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 522 128th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 128th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 128th Street South have a pool?
Yes, 522 128th Street South has a pool.
Does 522 128th Street South have accessible units?
No, 522 128th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 522 128th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 128th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 128th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 128th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
