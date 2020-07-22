506 122nd Street S

Amenities

Available 05/01/20 Upgraded 2BD/1B Duplex Apt 1/2 blk from PLU - Property Id: 76833



1/2 block from PLU - Available April 2! Newly Upgraded 2BD/1B Duplex Apt for rent 1/2 blk from PLU. $1450 monthly + $49 monthly sewer charge. Tenant pays electricity, gas, trash & sewer fee (above). Landlord pays for water. Upgrades include: stainless steel refrigerator w/ice maker, stainless steel range, quartz counter top with stainless steel sink & faucets, newer bathroom vanity with newer faucets & sink, newer toilet & refinished bath/shower, and bedroom barn doors. Washer & dryer included. Large closets in each bedroom. Living room/kitchen area sliding glass doors lead to fenced yard. Small dog friendly with $250 nonrefundable deposit. Great living space! Contact Cheri @ 713.828.3583 for an appointment to view the duplex. This property always rents quickly. Hurry!

