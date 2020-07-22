All apartments in Parkland
506 122nd Street S
506 122nd Street S

506 122nd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

506 122nd Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/01/20 Upgraded 2BD/1B Duplex Apt 1/2 blk from PLU - Property Id: 76833

1/2 block from PLU - Available April 2! Newly Upgraded 2BD/1B Duplex Apt for rent 1/2 blk from PLU. $1450 monthly + $49 monthly sewer charge. Tenant pays electricity, gas, trash & sewer fee (above). Landlord pays for water. Upgrades include: stainless steel refrigerator w/ice maker, stainless steel range, quartz counter top with stainless steel sink & faucets, newer bathroom vanity with newer faucets & sink, newer toilet & refinished bath/shower, and bedroom barn doors. Washer & dryer included. Large closets in each bedroom. Living room/kitchen area sliding glass doors lead to fenced yard. Small dog friendly with $250 nonrefundable deposit. Great living space! Contact Cheri @ 713.828.3583 for an appointment to view the duplex. This property always rents quickly. Hurry!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76833
Property Id 76833

(RLNE5646364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 122nd Street S have any available units?
506 122nd Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 506 122nd Street S have?
Some of 506 122nd Street S's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 122nd Street S currently offering any rent specials?
506 122nd Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 122nd Street S pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 122nd Street S is pet friendly.
Does 506 122nd Street S offer parking?
No, 506 122nd Street S does not offer parking.
Does 506 122nd Street S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 122nd Street S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 122nd Street S have a pool?
No, 506 122nd Street S does not have a pool.
Does 506 122nd Street S have accessible units?
No, 506 122nd Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 506 122nd Street S have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 122nd Street S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 122nd Street S have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 122nd Street S does not have units with air conditioning.
