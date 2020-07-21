All apartments in Parkland
1014 109th Street Court East · No Longer Available
Location

1014 109th Street Court East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Gorgeous Mandalay Estate Townhome! - **Application Pending**

This beautiful home has been recently updated with new luxury vinyl flooring and paint, featuring an entry living room, and open family room to kitchen. The upstairs master bedroom has it's own master bath. This corner lot connects directly to the community playground for plenty of outdoor space! One stall attached garage with an additional parking space in the driveway. Community parking available as well.

- Water and Sewer Included in rent!

Forrest@Havenrent.com

#1065

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5098163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 have any available units?
1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 have?
Some of 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 currently offering any rent specials?
1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 pet-friendly?
No, 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 offer parking?
Yes, 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 offers parking.
Does 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 have a pool?
No, 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 does not have a pool.
Does 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 have accessible units?
No, 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43 does not have units with air conditioning.
