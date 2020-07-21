1014 109th St Ct E Unit 43

Amenities

garage recently renovated playground basketball court

Gorgeous Mandalay Estate Townhome! - **Application Pending**



This beautiful home has been recently updated with new luxury vinyl flooring and paint, featuring an entry living room, and open family room to kitchen. The upstairs master bedroom has it's own master bath. This corner lot connects directly to the community playground for plenty of outdoor space! One stall attached garage with an additional parking space in the driveway. Community parking available as well.



- Water and Sewer Included in rent!



Forrest@Havenrent.com



#1065



No Pets Allowed



