Apartment List
/
WA
/
pacific
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

85 Apartments for rent in Pacific, WA with garage

Pacific apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
18 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Pacific
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lakeland
9 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
5708 Hazel Ave S.E.
5708 Hazel Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
3400 sqft
Lakeland Hills Auburn Rental - You will love this 6 bedroom or 5 bedroom with office/ den/bonus room. 1 full bath downstairs next to bedroom and upstairs with 5 piece master bath with 2 walk in closets and full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Pacific
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
Fife
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Glenwood
15 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Lakeland
21 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Waterbury Park
32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1125 sqft
Celebrate the natural beauty of the Puget Sound area when you come home to Waterbury Park Apartments in Federal Way.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E, Sumner, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
1 Unit Available
Aster Townhomes
16128 64th Street East, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1584 sqft
Nestled among the rivers, lakes and parks of the tranquil Sumner valley, Aster Townhomes offers two- and three-bedroom homes. Each three-story home features a spacious, open floor plan with a generous kitchen and upgraded finishes.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Lakeland
8 Units Available
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
26 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated February 7 at 12:27am
Lakeland North
Contact for Availability
Fountain Lake Townhomes
4702 S 302nd Ln, Lakeland North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1247 sqft
Look no further than Fountain Lake Townhomes in gorgeous Auburn, Washington, because youve found what youve been looking for! Our beautiful community is nestled in the heart of King County, close to I-5 and WA-167, so getting around is a breeze.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Southeast Auburn
1 Unit Available
4925 Foster Ave SE Unit A
4925 Foster Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
881 sqft
Now this is a rare find and ready for the right tenant. Just a couple of miles from the hustle and bustle we have a charming 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage. This charming home shows pride of ownership from the owners who have added some very nice touches.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
North Auburn
1 Unit Available
2302 O Street Northeast
2302 O Street Northeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Auburn. Amenities included: washer, dryer, shared yard, shared deck, and private garage. Date Available: Jun 18th 2020. $1,400/month rent + 150$ WSG = 1550/month. $1,400 security deposit required.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
5922 Lindsay Ave SE, 12F
5922 Lindsay Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
PENDING - Beautifully updated-Lakeland Hills Condo - Heatherwood at Lakeland Hills community **includes water , sewer and garage 1 bedroom, .

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
228 Mountain Circle Dr
228 Mountain Circle Drive, Sumner, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1454 sqft
Perfect Sumner Home - A must see - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,483.00 Available: Now Security Deposit: $2,483.00 Renters Insurance Required $250.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32057 37th Place South
32057 South 37th Street, Federal Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2090 sqft
Available 06/29/20 4 Bedrooms. 2.5 Baths. 2 Fire Places. 2,090 Sq ft. Single Family Residence. High Efficiency Gas Furnace, Central Air Conditioning .

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
North Auburn
1 Unit Available
717 F Pl NE Apt D1
717 F Place Northeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1011 sqft
Unit D1 Available 05/22/20 Beautiful two bedrooms one bathroom fourplex near MultiCare Auburn Medical Center.
Results within 10 miles of Pacific
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
39 Units Available
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1129 sqft
Community amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, on-site laundry and pool. Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Great location in Federal Way, WA, with easy access to Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
Fife
2 Units Available
Port Landing at Fife
2715 62nd Avenue East, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Port Landing at Fife in Fife. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
16 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pacific, WA

Pacific apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Pacific 1 BedroomsPacific 2 BedroomsPacific 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPacific 3 BedroomsPacific Apartments with Balcony
Pacific Apartments with GaragePacific Apartments with GymPacific Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPacific Apartments with Parking
Pacific Apartments with PoolPacific Apartments with Washer-DryerPacific Dog Friendly ApartmentsPacific Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WA
Covington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College