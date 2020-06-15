All apartments in Oak Harbor
1188 SE Pioneer #101
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1188 SE Pioneer #101

1188 Southeast Pioneer Way · (360) 675-3329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1188 Southeast Pioneer Way, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1188 SE Pioneer #101 · Avail. Jun 19

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
1188 SE Pioneer #101 Available 06/19/20 Fully-Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo - Comfortably decorated, fully-furnished 1 bedroom Condo. Located in the heart of town just a short walk to the beach and in the middle of all that happens downtown. Centrally located between the Seaplane base and Ault Field. All utilities included (cable and wifi as well), tenant will be responsible for electricity charges over $50/month. Non-refundable cleaning fee of $200. 12 month lease. No pets. For more information, please visit rentwhidbey.com, or email laney@windermere.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2381730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1188 SE Pioneer #101 have any available units?
1188 SE Pioneer #101 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1188 SE Pioneer #101 currently offering any rent specials?
1188 SE Pioneer #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1188 SE Pioneer #101 pet-friendly?
No, 1188 SE Pioneer #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Harbor.
Does 1188 SE Pioneer #101 offer parking?
No, 1188 SE Pioneer #101 does not offer parking.
Does 1188 SE Pioneer #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1188 SE Pioneer #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1188 SE Pioneer #101 have a pool?
No, 1188 SE Pioneer #101 does not have a pool.
Does 1188 SE Pioneer #101 have accessible units?
No, 1188 SE Pioneer #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1188 SE Pioneer #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1188 SE Pioneer #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1188 SE Pioneer #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1188 SE Pioneer #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
