Amenities

all utils included internet access furnished

1188 SE Pioneer #101 Available 06/19/20 Fully-Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo - Comfortably decorated, fully-furnished 1 bedroom Condo. Located in the heart of town just a short walk to the beach and in the middle of all that happens downtown. Centrally located between the Seaplane base and Ault Field. All utilities included (cable and wifi as well), tenant will be responsible for electricity charges over $50/month. Non-refundable cleaning fee of $200. 12 month lease. No pets. For more information, please visit rentwhidbey.com, or email laney@windermere.com



No Pets Allowed



