Home
/
North Lynnwood, WA
/
15319 14th Pl W
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

15319 14th Pl W

15319 14th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

15319 14th Place West, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Single Family Home in Convenient Lynnwood Location Available Soon! - Large single family home in lovely Parkview Village community available December 2019. Attached garage with direct access to main floor of house where you have a large open space providing you with kitchen, dining, living room and half bathroom. Enjoy the patio and small yard through the sliding glass door. Easy access to I-405, I-5 or Hwy 99!

The second level of the home offers the three bedrooms, including the large master suite. The second and third bedrooms are both sized generously plus you have a full bathroom and laundry room in the hallway.

The top level of the home is the bonus area which can be used in a variety of ways- office, tv/ video room, music room, craft room, playroom or more! Plenty of room for storage and great outdoor space so you can truly call this home.

Convenient location with easy access to Hwy 99 and/or Interstate 5. Close to shopping and other services.
- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- 1st, last months rent and security deposit due at move in
- Pet(s) negotiable with additional pet rent.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

(RLNE4109662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15319 14th Pl W have any available units?
15319 14th Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 15319 14th Pl W have?
Some of 15319 14th Pl W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15319 14th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
15319 14th Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15319 14th Pl W pet-friendly?
Yes, 15319 14th Pl W is pet friendly.
Does 15319 14th Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 15319 14th Pl W offers parking.
Does 15319 14th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15319 14th Pl W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15319 14th Pl W have a pool?
No, 15319 14th Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 15319 14th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 15319 14th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 15319 14th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
No, 15319 14th Pl W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15319 14th Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 15319 14th Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.

