Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Navy Yard City, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Navy Yard City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and...

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3629 Preble Street
3629 Preble Street, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
3629 Preble Street Available 08/20/20 Brand New Beautiful Home - 2 year old new beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Bremerton just off National. Beautiful hardwood floors, beautiful open bright kitchen, private backyard, 2 car garage, more..
Results within 1 mile of Navy Yard City

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3302 Preble St
3302 Preble Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
Beautifully updated 1906 historic Bremerton home with views, and within walking distance to PSNS! This home has an expansive kitchen, seperate laundry room, and a covered front porch for relaxing evenings watching the sunset.
Results within 5 miles of Navy Yard City
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
7 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1069 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
2 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
11 Units Available
Manette
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
Cedar Park Apartments
4020 Bledsoe Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
840 sqft
Thank you for your interest in Cedar Park Apartment Homes! We are an apartment community located in a retreat-like setting of East Bremerton, just minutes from the bustling downtown waterfront.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
6477 Grand Pine Loop Northeast
6477 Grand Pine Loop Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2204 sqft
Large 4 bedroom Chaffey home in Central Kitsap School District! Enter to soaring vaulted ceiling and hardwood floors. Kitchen features a breakfast bar for casual dining, walk-in pantry, garden window and is open to family room for easy living.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
712 Pennsylvania Avenue
712 Pennsylvania Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1328 sqft
712 Pennsylvania Avenue Available 08/30/20 Charming West Bremerton Home & Walking Distance to PSNS.....

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bremerton
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1608 sqft
611 Park Avenue Available 08/01/20 Recently Reduced **** 2 Bedroom Home in Bremerton in the Heart of West Bremerton. - This 2 bedroom 1 bath stucco home built in 1918, 1600 square feet on 3 levels.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard
320 Washington Ave #104
320 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1190 sqft
320 Washington Ave #104 Available 08/10/20 Harborside Condo with a View - Looking for luxury living in the heart of downtown Bremerton? Look no further than the Harborside Condos! Located within walking distance of the ferry, PSNS, shopping,

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
2405 Snyder Ave
2405 Snyder Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2960 sqft
Bremerton Snyder - Property Id: 201103 Vintage 1925 Home with yesteryear's flavor, but remodeled with today's modern touches.
Results within 10 miles of Navy Yard City
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,437
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
735 NE Mt Mystery Loop
735 Northeast Mount Mystery Loop, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2152 sqft
Poulsbo - Craftsman Home - Available 07/10- located between Silverdale and Poulsbo in Evergreen Ridge, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on .42 lot.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4713 NW Walgren Dr C105
4713 Northwest Walgren Drive, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1201 sqft
4713 NW Walgren Dr C105 Available 08/20/20 Amazing layout on Multi level town home. - Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom multi-level town home located just minutes from the heart of Silverdale.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Navy Yard City, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Navy Yard City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

