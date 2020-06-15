All apartments in Mount Vernon
619 North 17th Place
619 North 17th Place

Location

619 North 17th Place, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 619 North 17th Place · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

619 N. 17th Place - Bright 4 bedroom home on quiet cul-de-sac.

Features include: 4-bedrooms - all upstairs. Master suite includes remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet. Three bedrooms upstairs, with full bath. Downstairs includes front room/dining area, with family room attached to kitchen.

Large fenced yard with shed, parking for RV, Washer/Dryer hookups, two-car garage and generous parking in driveway. No smoking/no pets.

Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.

Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.

Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.

Liability Insurance: All Tenants are required to carry liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.

Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5709954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 North 17th Place have any available units?
619 North 17th Place has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 619 North 17th Place have?
Some of 619 North 17th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 North 17th Place currently offering any rent specials?
619 North 17th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 North 17th Place pet-friendly?
No, 619 North 17th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 619 North 17th Place offer parking?
Yes, 619 North 17th Place does offer parking.
Does 619 North 17th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 North 17th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 North 17th Place have a pool?
No, 619 North 17th Place does not have a pool.
Does 619 North 17th Place have accessible units?
No, 619 North 17th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 619 North 17th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 North 17th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 North 17th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 North 17th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
