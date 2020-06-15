619 North 17th Place

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

619 N. 17th Place - Bright 4 bedroom home on quiet cul-de-sac.



Features include: 4-bedrooms - all upstairs. Master suite includes remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet. Three bedrooms upstairs, with full bath. Downstairs includes front room/dining area, with family room attached to kitchen.



Large fenced yard with shed, parking for RV, Washer/Dryer hookups, two-car garage and generous parking in driveway. No smoking/no pets.



Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.



Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.



Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.



Liability Insurance: All Tenants are required to carry liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.



Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5709954)