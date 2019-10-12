All apartments in Monroe North
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

17827 131st PL SE

17827 131st Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17827 131st Place Southeast, Monroe North, WA 98290

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Split Level home w/attached MIL! - This split level home overlooking Monroe is ready and waiting for its next tenant!

Located in the Robinhood neighborhood this one of a kind home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with 2 great fireplaces, great sized living and kitchen that has brand new paint, carpet throughout the house. The downstairs has its own access to the mother in law unit with its own kitchenette, living room and separate area for a huge bedroom and walk in closet. This is a must see!

We are looking for tenants who make at least 3x the rent amount, no negative rental or criminal history! Move in costs are a full first months rent with equal security deposit and a $500 non refundable fee. Applications are at Gilpinmanagement.com all applicants must apply 18 and older. Please call Jennifer with Gilpin Management for a viewing 425.223.8096

(RLNE5179395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17827 131st PL SE have any available units?
17827 131st PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe North, WA.
What amenities does 17827 131st PL SE have?
Some of 17827 131st PL SE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17827 131st PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
17827 131st PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17827 131st PL SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17827 131st PL SE is pet friendly.
Does 17827 131st PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 17827 131st PL SE offers parking.
Does 17827 131st PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17827 131st PL SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17827 131st PL SE have a pool?
No, 17827 131st PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 17827 131st PL SE have accessible units?
No, 17827 131st PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17827 131st PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17827 131st PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17827 131st PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17827 131st PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.

