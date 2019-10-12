17827 131st PL SE

Amenities

pet friendly parking walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Split Level home w/attached MIL! - This split level home overlooking Monroe is ready and waiting for its next tenant!



Located in the Robinhood neighborhood this one of a kind home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with 2 great fireplaces, great sized living and kitchen that has brand new paint, carpet throughout the house. The downstairs has its own access to the mother in law unit with its own kitchenette, living room and separate area for a huge bedroom and walk in closet. This is a must see!



We are looking for tenants who make at least 3x the rent amount, no negative rental or criminal history! Move in costs are a full first months rent with equal security deposit and a $500 non refundable fee. Applications are at Gilpinmanagement.com all applicants must apply 18 and older. Please call Jennifer with Gilpin Management for a viewing 425.223.8096



(RLNE5179395)