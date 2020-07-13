/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
76 Apartments for rent in Milton, WA with pool
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,654
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Milton
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
9 Units Available
Fife
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Fife
Rainier Pointe
6643 20th St E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,081
1073 sqft
Luxury communal amenities include pool, meeting room and clubhouse. Units feature wood-style floors, natural lightning and updated kitchens. Great location close to shopping and dining in Fife.
Results within 5 miles of Milton
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
948 sqft
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
14 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,846
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
5 Units Available
Fife
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
6 Units Available
Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1150 sqft
Trellis is proud to offer newly-remodeled 2 & 3 bedroom homes with designer finishes at an affordable price.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
20 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of The Ridge & The Shores Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Northeast Tacoma
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1169 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
Northeast Tacoma
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1179 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Lakeland
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1190 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
5 Units Available
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
Unique apartments with differing floor plans. Right between I-5 and Route 99. Wood burning fireplaces, plenty of storage and full gourmet kitchens in each unit. Indoor pool with hot tub.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,342
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,838
1125 sqft
Porchlight is a beacon: It draws you in, lighting your path toward life on the bright side. Discover newly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in easily-accessible Federal Way.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,956
1350 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Fife
Revive
2341 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
864 sqft
Newly renovated community offers stainless steel appliances, wood-burning fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer in unit. Features include fitness center, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Fife
The Lakes at Fife
2301 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
800 sqft
The Best of Fife The Lakes Apartments are located in Fife, Washington, just east of Tacoma. We are conveniently close to everything you need with shopping, parks, schools, and freeways right down the street— you name it, it’s all within minutes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
The Commons
190 S 334th St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious homes feature washer and dryer, black appliances, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community offers residents access to carport, clubhouse, night patrol, pool and playground. Great location, close to restaurants and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,972
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
3 Units Available
South Auburn
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,231
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Run
34720 2nd Ln S, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to St. Francis Hospital and West Hylebos Wetlands Park. Modern apartments with large living areas, island kitchens, and private patios or balconies situated in a tranquil community with a wellness center and walking trails.
