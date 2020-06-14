153 Apartments for rent in Mill Creek East, WA with garage
"I used to go down to the Mill Creek / When I was only nine or ten / I'd run trot lines in the muddy water / I'd watch the leaves riding the wind." -- From "Mill Creek" by Darden Smith
Mill Creek East is a city in Snohomish County, Washington. It was originally designed as a showcase community with the golf and country club at its center. How quaint, right? This is a relatively new city, having only been incorporated in 1983, but the population has steadily grown in the past few decades. At the southeastern end of the city, you'll find a big part of the Green Belt -- so yes, this is kind of a granola, bike trail place to live. See more
Mill Creek East apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.