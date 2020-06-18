Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

19118 30th Dr SE Available 07/10/20 Available July! Spacious Home on Cul-de-sac in Desirable Bothell Neighborhood - Excellent Bothell location. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath + large den. Spacious Kitchen with tile counters, formal dining as well as a breakfast nook. Spacious living and Family Rooms. Skylights and vaulted Ceilings! Tons of storage and closet space. 2 car garage and fully fenced yard. Easy access to I-5 and 405 close to shopping.



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2450

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $400



PET POLICY: Small pets considered. Additional $250 deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT:N/A



SQ FT: 2600



YEAR BUILT: 2000



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Grannis Meadows



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Fernwood

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Skyview

HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS:

Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE4157353)