All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 19118 30th Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
19118 30th Dr SE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

19118 30th Dr SE

19118 30th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

19118 30th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
19118 30th Dr SE Available 07/10/20 Available July! Spacious Home on Cul-de-sac in Desirable Bothell Neighborhood - Excellent Bothell location. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath + large den. Spacious Kitchen with tile counters, formal dining as well as a breakfast nook. Spacious living and Family Rooms. Skylights and vaulted Ceilings! Tons of storage and closet space. 2 car garage and fully fenced yard. Easy access to I-5 and 405 close to shopping.

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2450
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $400

PET POLICY: Small pets considered. Additional $250 deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT:N/A

SQ FT: 2600

YEAR BUILT: 2000

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Grannis Meadows

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Fernwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Skyview
HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS:
Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4157353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19118 30th Dr SE have any available units?
19118 30th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
Is 19118 30th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
19118 30th Dr SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19118 30th Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19118 30th Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 19118 30th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 19118 30th Dr SE does offer parking.
Does 19118 30th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19118 30th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19118 30th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 19118 30th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 19118 30th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 19118 30th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 19118 30th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19118 30th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19118 30th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19118 30th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 BedroomsMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Apartments with PoolMill Creek East Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mill Creek East Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WA
Burlington, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College