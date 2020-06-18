Amenities
19118 30th Dr SE Available 07/10/20 Available July! Spacious Home on Cul-de-sac in Desirable Bothell Neighborhood - Excellent Bothell location. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath + large den. Spacious Kitchen with tile counters, formal dining as well as a breakfast nook. Spacious living and Family Rooms. Skylights and vaulted Ceilings! Tons of storage and closet space. 2 car garage and fully fenced yard. Easy access to I-5 and 405 close to shopping.
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2450
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $400
PET POLICY: Small pets considered. Additional $250 deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT:N/A
SQ FT: 2600
YEAR BUILT: 2000
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Grannis Meadows
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Fernwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Skyview
HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
SPECIAL TERMS:
Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE4157353)