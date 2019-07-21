17717 39th Dr SE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Application Pending !!!! Price Reduced! 3 bed 2.5 bath! Open Kitchen! Perfect for Entertaining! - Built in 2012 Polygon Home in new community. Open floor plan includes 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths. Hardwood flooring in entry and kitchen. Beautiful open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and designer cabinets w/glass inserts and under counter lighting. 9 foot ceilings, lots of windows for natural lighting. Living room with cozy gas fireplace. Fully fenced yard and two car garage. Close to 405, I-5, Mill Creek Town Center and lots more.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $400

Non- Refundable admin fee: $100

Refundable Security deposit $2100



YEAR BUILT: 2012

COUNTY: Snohomish County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Sommerwood Place



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Everett

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Cedarwood

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway

HIGH SCHOOL: Jackson



PET POLICY: Pets considered



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From 405 take Mill Creek exit head east to 180th, turn R on 180th to Sunset turn L, to Sommerwood Place turn L on 178th Pl SE, R on 39th Ave SE, R 178th St. SE, L on 39th Dr. SE. House on Left



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com, email us at rentals@tsquaremanagement.com or call us at 425-485-1800.



(RLNE4866658)