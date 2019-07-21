All apartments in Mill Creek East
Find more places like 17717 39th Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
17717 39th Dr SE
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

17717 39th Dr SE

17717 39th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek East
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17717 39th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending !!!! Price Reduced! 3 bed 2.5 bath! Open Kitchen! Perfect for Entertaining! - Built in 2012 Polygon Home in new community. Open floor plan includes 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths. Hardwood flooring in entry and kitchen. Beautiful open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and designer cabinets w/glass inserts and under counter lighting. 9 foot ceilings, lots of windows for natural lighting. Living room with cozy gas fireplace. Fully fenced yard and two car garage. Close to 405, I-5, Mill Creek Town Center and lots more.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $400
Non- Refundable admin fee: $100
Refundable Security deposit $2100

YEAR BUILT: 2012
COUNTY: Snohomish County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Sommerwood Place

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Everett
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Cedarwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway
HIGH SCHOOL: Jackson

PET POLICY: Pets considered

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From 405 take Mill Creek exit head east to 180th, turn R on 180th to Sunset turn L, to Sommerwood Place turn L on 178th Pl SE, R on 39th Ave SE, R 178th St. SE, L on 39th Dr. SE. House on Left

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com, email us at rentals@tsquaremanagement.com or call us at 425-485-1800.

(RLNE4866658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17717 39th Dr SE have any available units?
17717 39th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 17717 39th Dr SE have?
Some of 17717 39th Dr SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17717 39th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
17717 39th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17717 39th Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17717 39th Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 17717 39th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 17717 39th Dr SE offers parking.
Does 17717 39th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17717 39th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17717 39th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 17717 39th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 17717 39th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 17717 39th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17717 39th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17717 39th Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17717 39th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17717 39th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 BedroomsMill Creek East 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mill Creek East Apartments with GaragesMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Bothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA
Artondale, WAWhite Center, WAOak Harbor, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College