Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

50 Apartments for rent in Maplewood, WA with garages

Maplewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Peacock Hill
3506 109th St Ct NW
3506 109th Street Court Northwest, Maplewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill - Split Level 3 Bedroom 2.25 Bath on Peacock Hill 3 bedroom 2.25 bath 1,500 sq ft home is on a corner lot and located in a great neighborhood at the top of Peacock Hill.
Results within 1 mile of Maplewood

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Peacock Hill
4002 102nd St. Ct. NW
4002 102nd Street Court, Gig Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1674 sqft
4002 102nd St. Ct. NW Available 08/12/20 Gorgeous and Updated 3 Bedroom Home with Large Yard in Gig Harbor! - Rare find! Don't miss your chance to live in this updated 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Maplewood

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2802 12th Ave Ct NW
2802 12th Avenue Court Northwest, Wollochet, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1012 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex! With 1,012 sqft of open living space, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a storage/workshop area, this home will not last long! Located at the end of a quiet street,

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
3907 57th Street Ct. NW
3907 57th Street Court Northwest, Artondale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2030 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Gig Harbor home close to Uptown Shopping Center - This beautiful home is approx. 2030 sq. ft. and features a large kitchen with stainless appliances, custom tile backsplash, large island and granite counters.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Artondale
5017 78th Ave NW
5017 78th Avenue Northwest, Artondale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1550 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Artondale Rambler - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rambler is located on a park like setting and is approx. 1550 sq. ft. This home has a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
322 39th Avenue Ct. NW
322 39th Avenue Ct NW, Wollochet, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1183 sqft
Conveniently located 2 bedrooms 1.5 bath Point Fosdick Duplex - 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Townhome style Duplex. Bright Kitchen included are stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Laundry room located off the kitchen, with washer and dryer included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ruston
5204 N Bennett #304
5204 North Bennett Street, Ruston, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1980 sqft
5204 N Bennett #304 Available 08/01/20 Spacious Pt. Ruston Condo - Best View in Town - This fully furnished Unit at The Commencement Condos in Ruston has everything you've been looking for.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Artondale
3911 64th Ave. Ct. NW
3911 64th Avenue Court Northwest, Artondale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2115 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Gig Harbor Home w/Quick Access to SR 16 and Tacoma Narrow Bridge!! - Don't miss this lovely 4-bedroom home, only 10 minutes to SR 16 and the Tacoma Narrows Bridge!! This beautiful and LARGE home (over 2100 square feet) features

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Soundview
1716 Firgrove PL NW
1716 Firgrove Place, Wollochet, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1996 sqft
1716 Firgrove PL NW Available 08/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom, 2.75 Rambler in Westbridge Estates home. - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.75 bathroom rambler is located in Westbridge Estates and is approx.. 1996 sq. ft.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13808 Goldman Dr NW
13808 Goldman Drive Northwest, Wauna, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2178 sqft
13808 Goldman Dr NW Available 08/03/20 Coming Soon! - With A View! This lovely bright and sunny home was built in 2007 and offers approximately 2178 square feet of living space. This home features three bedrooms, an office and two full bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
14112 57th Ave NW
14112 57th Avenue Northwest, Canterwood, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2500 sqft
Minutes from Highway 16, YMCA, St Anthony's Hospital and shopping. This home is a "Daylight Rambler", approximately 2,500 square feet with Four Bedrooms, and Two and 3/4 Bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Maplewood
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
58 Units Available
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
9 Units Available
University Place
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
2 Units Available
New Tacoma
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1005 sqft
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city in air-conditioned apartments with in-unit laundry. Community welcomes pets and is handicapped accessible. A mere block from Wright Park. Close to I-705.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
7 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1069 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:08 AM
6 Units Available
New Tacoma
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,416
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
New Tacoma
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,513
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1119 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
3070 Seiford Ave SE
3070 Seiford Avenue Southeast, East Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1696 sqft
3 Bed, 1.75 bath Home in Port Orchard - Spacious split level home in Port Orchard has all the goodies! Large partially fenced yard and garden area allow for garden to table gatherings. Large 2 car garage with room for storage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
915 Nebraska Street
915 Nebraska Street Southeast, Manchester, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
915 Nebraska Street Available 08/15/20 915 Nebraska Street - 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler home in Manchester, 915 Nebraska Street SE, Port Orchard WA 98366. Rent $1500.00 Deposit $1450.00.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
University Place
7814-65th St Ct W
7814 65th Street Court West, University Place, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in University Place - Welcome home to this Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Desired neighborhood across from Charles Wright Academy in University Place. This home is currently being worked on. New carpets.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3229 Hinkley Rd. SE
3229 Hinkley Road Southeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1380 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom farm house nestled on large property - This old world farm home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approx. 1,380 sq. ft. The kitchen includes stainless refrigerator, oven and microwave.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
713 Courage Ct SE
713 Courage Court Southeast, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1500 sqft
Two-Story Home in Courage Heights - Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home close to shopping, entertainment, and ferry system. Open floor concept on the main level including the dining area and kitchen.

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
2808 McCarver Street
2808 Mc Carver Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2921 sqft
2808 McCarver Street Available 07/24/20 Stunning Old Town View Home - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: • Rent: $4,900.00 • Available: July 24, 2020 • Application Fee: $42.00 • Security Deposit: $4,900.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Maplewood, WA

Maplewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

