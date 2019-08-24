Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1523 Valley Dr NW Available 09/01/19 Gorgeous View of Mt Rainier and Puget Sound with Private Beach Access - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 1800 sq ft home is located in Gig Harbors Sea Cliff Country & Riding Club Community. This property features bright and sunny kitchen with high-end stainless appliances and quality tile work throughout, an open concept floor plan, bright lower level media/game room with additional bathroom, washer and dryer included. An oversized 2 car garage and wonderful deck to enjoy water and Mt. Rainier views. Located just North of downtown Gig Harbor and its amenities, this property includes membership access to the gated community beach that features an amazing low bank beach, club house, childrens play area, private dock, sport court, picnic areas, dock, boat launch and much more. To view additional information and photos about this community, please visit: Seacliffhoa.org

Pets are Negotiable. No Smoking Property.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



1523 Valley Dr. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $2,250.00/ month

Deposit: $2,150.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available September 1

Currently Occupied

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



(RLNE4295990)