Maplewood, WA
1523 Valley Dr NW
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

1523 Valley Dr NW

1523 Valley Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1523 Valley Drive Northwest, Maplewood, WA 98332

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1523 Valley Dr NW Available 09/01/19 Gorgeous View of Mt Rainier and Puget Sound with Private Beach Access - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 1800 sq ft home is located in Gig Harbors Sea Cliff Country & Riding Club Community. This property features bright and sunny kitchen with high-end stainless appliances and quality tile work throughout, an open concept floor plan, bright lower level media/game room with additional bathroom, washer and dryer included. An oversized 2 car garage and wonderful deck to enjoy water and Mt. Rainier views. Located just North of downtown Gig Harbor and its amenities, this property includes membership access to the gated community beach that features an amazing low bank beach, club house, childrens play area, private dock, sport court, picnic areas, dock, boat launch and much more. To view additional information and photos about this community, please visit: Seacliffhoa.org
Pets are Negotiable. No Smoking Property.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

1523 Valley Dr. NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $2,250.00/ month
Deposit: $2,150.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available September 1
Currently Occupied
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE4295990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Valley Dr NW have any available units?
1523 Valley Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, WA.
What amenities does 1523 Valley Dr NW have?
Some of 1523 Valley Dr NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Valley Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Valley Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Valley Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 Valley Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 1523 Valley Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 1523 Valley Dr NW offers parking.
Does 1523 Valley Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1523 Valley Dr NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Valley Dr NW have a pool?
No, 1523 Valley Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Valley Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 1523 Valley Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Valley Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 Valley Dr NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1523 Valley Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1523 Valley Dr NW does not have units with air conditioning.
