Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW

13101 Point Richmond Beach Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

13101 Point Richmond Beach Road Northwest, Maplewood, WA 98332

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beach Living - 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage with low bank Waterfront in Pt Richmond! -
This 1 bedroom 1 bath low bank waterfront view home is located in the desirable Point Richmond neighborhood and is available for a short term lease of September 16, 2019 June 30, 2019. Built in 1968, this 920 sq ft unfurnished home features double pane windows, vaulted ceilings, new carpet, loft area and a partially fenced yard. Kitchen opens into the living room which offers outstanding views of the sound. Enjoy beautiful sunrises and spend your evenings relaxing on the almost 600 sq ft of deck while you watch the boats go by. Washer and Dryer included and there is a detached one car garage. No Pets. No Smoking Property.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

13101 Pt Richmond Beach Rd NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $1,625.00/ month
Deposit: $1,525.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
Short Term Lease Available - September 16, 2019 June 30, 2019

Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5114965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW have any available units?
13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, WA.
What amenities does 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW have?
Some of 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW currently offering any rent specials?
13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW pet-friendly?
No, 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maplewood.
Does 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW offer parking?
Yes, 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW offers parking.
Does 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW have a pool?
No, 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW does not have a pool.
Does 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW have accessible units?
No, 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW does not have units with air conditioning.
