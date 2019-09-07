13101 Pt. Richmond Rd. NW

Amenities

This 1 bedroom 1 bath low bank waterfront view home is located in the desirable Point Richmond neighborhood and is available for a short term lease of September 16, 2019 June 30, 2019. Built in 1968, this 920 sq ft unfurnished home features double pane windows, vaulted ceilings, new carpet, loft area and a partially fenced yard. Kitchen opens into the living room which offers outstanding views of the sound. Enjoy beautiful sunrises and spend your evenings relaxing on the almost 600 sq ft of deck while you watch the boats go by. Washer and Dryer included and there is a detached one car garage. No Pets. No Smoking Property.



13101 Pt Richmond Beach Rd NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $1,625.00/ month

Deposit: $1,525.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

Short Term Lease Available - September 16, 2019 June 30, 2019



Available Now

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



No Pets Allowed



