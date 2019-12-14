7951 Beach Drive E

Amenities

Live on the Beach! 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home - Port Orchard - Available NOW, this beautiful 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms modern contemporary architecture home in great condition. It was built 1975 and is located on sunny, east-facing beach in Manchester, Washington. The house is 2500 square feet, has cathedral double height ceilings in living room, and is light, bright and airy. The living room/dining room and kitchen have large wrap-around windows to take advantage of the water views and sunrise. A large sculptured fireplace anchors the living room. Adjacent to the living room is a home/office area. An additional bonus room with beach access is on the ground floor. This beach house offers direct access to the shore for boating and beach combing. It has a second floor deck outside the dining area and a large outdoor seating area on the north side of the house. The heating is by a forced-warm air oil furnace. It has an enclosed garage for one car and covered shelter for a second.

NO SMOKING. Small pets negotiable: we allow up to 2 pets max- deposit will increase by $500 per approved pet.



