All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like 7951 Beach Drive E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, WA
/
7951 Beach Drive E
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

7951 Beach Drive E

7951 Beach Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7951 Beach Drive East, Manchester, WA 98366

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live on the Beach! 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home - Port Orchard - Available NOW, this beautiful 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms modern contemporary architecture home in great condition. It was built 1975 and is located on sunny, east-facing beach in Manchester, Washington. The house is 2500 square feet, has cathedral double height ceilings in living room, and is light, bright and airy. The living room/dining room and kitchen have large wrap-around windows to take advantage of the water views and sunrise. A large sculptured fireplace anchors the living room. Adjacent to the living room is a home/office area. An additional bonus room with beach access is on the ground floor. This beach house offers direct access to the shore for boating and beach combing. It has a second floor deck outside the dining area and a large outdoor seating area on the north side of the house. The heating is by a forced-warm air oil furnace. It has an enclosed garage for one car and covered shelter for a second.
NO SMOKING. Small pets negotiable: we allow up to 2 pets max- deposit will increase by $500 per approved pet.

(RLNE5199727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7951 Beach Drive E have any available units?
7951 Beach Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manchester, WA.
What amenities does 7951 Beach Drive E have?
Some of 7951 Beach Drive E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7951 Beach Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
7951 Beach Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7951 Beach Drive E pet-friendly?
Yes, 7951 Beach Drive E is pet friendly.
Does 7951 Beach Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 7951 Beach Drive E offers parking.
Does 7951 Beach Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7951 Beach Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7951 Beach Drive E have a pool?
No, 7951 Beach Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 7951 Beach Drive E have accessible units?
No, 7951 Beach Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 7951 Beach Drive E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7951 Beach Drive E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7951 Beach Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7951 Beach Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAParkwood, WABremerton, WAPort Orchard, WANavy Yard City, WASilverdale, WAWauna, WA
Burien, WAGig Harbor, WAPoulsbo, WAWhite Center, WAArtondale, WASeaTac, WAWollochet, WATukwila, WADes Moines, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WALake Forest Park, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College