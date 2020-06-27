All apartments in Maltby
21224 52nd Ave SE
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:10 AM

21224 52nd Ave SE

21224 52nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

21224 52nd Avenue Southeast, Maltby, WA 98072

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Beautiful 3 Bedroom In Woodinville Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/d7f97b300d

Remodeled split level home in a quiet Woodinville Neighborhood. Located on a half acre lot on a dead end road, this home is ideal for those seeking a quiet and welcoming neighborhood. Through the double door entry level you are taken upstairs to a large living room vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and beautiful hardwood floors. Adjacent is the dining area with ample space for a family sized dining table. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and tile surround. The master bedroom has a large closet and door to its own bathroom with shaker cabinets and elegant tile work in the shower. The lower level has a spacious bonus room, perfect for all your entertainment ideas, a ¾ bath, a third bedroom, and a 4th bedroom or office space. The access to the 2-car garage is also on the lower level. Located off the kitchen/dining room is a large back deck which is the perfect space for summer BBQs and entertaining. The backyard is large and ideal for pets or kids. To the side of the large backyard is a space made for gardening.

You cannot beat the location of this home. The dead end street is quiet and feels like you are a long way from anything busy. Yet, you are located only miles from Woodinville, Bothell/Mill Creek, and the eastside where you have limitless options of restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Lastly, the home is also located in the Northshore School District which is always sought after by parents.

You are responsible for all utilities and there is an additional $50 monthly septic maintenance fee.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

(RLNE4998273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

