Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

13124 16th St. NE Available 04/01/20 BRAND NEW Beautiful 4 BED/2.5 BATH HOME in Lake Stevens! -

Beautiful, brand new 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom house located in desirable Lake Stevens. THREE car garage! 1,958 sq. ft.



Fridge, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, stove, washer and dryer are included.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The tenant will also be required to maintain the yard.



This is a non-smoking home and pets are not allowed.



To apply, please visit our website at www.belmarkhomes.com. Click on Now Renting, find the unit you'd like to apply for, and click Apply Now! You'll need to upload copies of pay stubs and picture id to submit your application. Everyone 18 and older will need to apply. Application fee of $40/applicant is non-refundable.



No Pets Allowed



