Home
/
Machias, WA
/
13124 16th St. NE
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

13124 16th St. NE

13124 16th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

13124 16th St NE, Machias, WA 98258

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
13124 16th St. NE Available 04/01/20 BRAND NEW Beautiful 4 BED/2.5 BATH HOME in Lake Stevens! -
Beautiful, brand new 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom house located in desirable Lake Stevens. THREE car garage! 1,958 sq. ft.

Fridge, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, stove, washer and dryer are included.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The tenant will also be required to maintain the yard.

This is a non-smoking home and pets are not allowed.

To apply, please visit our website at www.belmarkhomes.com. Click on Now Renting, find the unit you'd like to apply for, and click Apply Now! You'll need to upload copies of pay stubs and picture id to submit your application. Everyone 18 and older will need to apply. Application fee of $40/applicant is non-refundable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5437909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

