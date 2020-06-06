All apartments in Lynden
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

814 Front Street - B

814 Front St · (360) 746-9613
Location

814 Front St, Lynden, WA 98264

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit with vintage charm in the heart of Lynden. Additional room usable as an office or creative space. Washer/dryer in unit. This unit features an eat- in kitchen, claw foot tub, and new flooring currently being installed. Off street parking, and private entrance.

One pet possible under 40 lbs with approval, fee, and deposit. This is a non-smoking unit.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

For more information please visit our website at www.omnileases.com
OMNI Property Management, 11 Bellwether Way Suite 105, Bellingham WA 98225

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

