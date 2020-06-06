814 Front Street - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit with vintage charm in the heart of Lynden. Additional room usable as an office or creative space. Washer/dryer in unit. This unit features an eat- in kitchen, claw foot tub, and new flooring currently being installed. Off street parking, and private entrance.



One pet possible under 40 lbs with approval, fee, and deposit. This is a non-smoking unit.



All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. A $40 fee is required for each application. If approved, a $65 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.



