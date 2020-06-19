All apartments in Lynden
1009 Glenning Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

1009 Glenning Street

1009 Glenning Street · (360) 738-1022 ext. 102
Location

1009 Glenning Street, Lynden, WA 98264

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1009 Glenning Street · Avail. Aug 3

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1009 Glenning Street Available 08/03/20 Amazing 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Beautiful Lynden - Do not miss this well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 2700 Sq Ft! Home features spacious living room with wood stove, finished basement and 2 car garage. Kitchen is fully equipped with refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave and plenty of cabinet space. Built on a large lot with an amazing back yard with a patio. Great location within moments of town and Fisher Elementary School! Tenants are responsible for all utilities including gas. Pet possible with prior approval and additional fees.

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

(RLNE5789066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Glenning Street have any available units?
1009 Glenning Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1009 Glenning Street have?
Some of 1009 Glenning Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Glenning Street currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Glenning Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Glenning Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Glenning Street is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Glenning Street offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Glenning Street does offer parking.
Does 1009 Glenning Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Glenning Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Glenning Street have a pool?
No, 1009 Glenning Street does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Glenning Street have accessible units?
No, 1009 Glenning Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Glenning Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Glenning Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Glenning Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Glenning Street does not have units with air conditioning.
