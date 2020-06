Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

382 - Three Bedrooms PLUS Bonus Room - Spacious home with lots of natural light, Just outside of Federal Way on the West Hill of Auburn. Well maintained on a quiet street. Three car garage with storage! Neighborhood playground.



Pets are negotiable!



Teresa@zaran.com



(RLNE2457958)