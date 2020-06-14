Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:50 PM

98 Apartments for rent in Lake Stickney, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Stickney renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2822 144th Pl SW
2822 144th Place Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
3083 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom home approximately 3083 sq. ft. features include open entry, formal living room, dining room, open kitchen with hardwood floors, center island, plenty of cabinet space and slider to back deck.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,260
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,231
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
980 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
27 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
$
36 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1252 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Shelby
8 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
9 Units Available
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,450
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
891 sqft
Welcome to Allegro at Ash Creek, where you'll find brand new apartments in Lynnwood, WA! Live within complete convenience, tucked away in a private oasis off the beaten path of Lynnwood, located just off Ash Way and just minutes from I-5 access.
Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
9 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
19 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,399
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1082 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring built-in microwaves, wood-burning fireplaces, and an open-concept living area. Relax at the community cabana and indoor pool and spa or work it out at the fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
6 Units Available
The Seasons
3711 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
956 sqft
Spacious apartments have private balconies and patios with courtyard views. Enjoy use of a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Commute quickly via SR-525 or Interstate 5.
Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
7 Units Available
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
878 sqft
Newly upgraded homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, stainless-steel appliances and private balconies. On-site 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, fire pits and bark park. Near I-5, with public transportations links to Seattle Tacoma Airport.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2903 Gibson Rd 4
2903 Gibson Road, Snohomish County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1650 sqft
Spacious 2 Story Home - Property Id: 256651 Beautiful 3 bdrm w/loft. 2.5 baths, 2 car garage w/opener, W/D, gas fireplace, private fenced yard. Gas heat. Quiet safe neighborhood close to shopping, schools and restaurants.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
15633 44th Ave W #A4
15633 44th Avenue West, North Lynnwood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1145 sqft
Ready Now! Lovely Lynnwood Townhouse with New Flooring and Carpet-Pet OK - This quiet 3 bedroom townhome in a great Lynnwood neighborhood features new hardwood flooring and new carpeting along with high-end stainless appliances and parking for 2.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
12015 11th Pl W - Unit 2
12015 11th Place West, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
This spacious 2bd/1.5bath duplex unit offers large living space, private garage, driveway and fenced yard. Located in nice neighborhood setting, this unit also provides quick access to South Everett and I-5 freeway.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Shelby
1 Unit Available
3901 147th St SW
3901 147th Street Southwest, Picnic Point, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
1770 sqft
Lynnwood Home - This beautiful Lynnwood home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to Hwy 99. The kitchen features a large island with eating space, hardwood floors, and a small walk-in pantry.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15415 35th Ave W #B101
15415 35th Ave W, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
740 sqft
Coming for April 5th move in-Fully Updated Ground Floor One Bed with Fenced Yard-Pet Ok! - This one bedroom condo has been updated with all stainless appliances, granite, shaker cabinets, hardwood flooring, and a lovely back splash in the kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
5 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,379
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Holly
25 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,233
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
997 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,244
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
City Guide for Lake Stickney, WA

Lake Stickney used to be called Paine Field-Lake Stickney prior to 2010. Paine field was used by the U.S. Army in World War II.

Lake Stickney is a part of Snohomish County in Washington. With a population of more than 7,700, it is a small quiet town in the Northwest area of the state. Despite being small, it is in a great area of the country with lots to offer. The residents are from quite diverse backgrounds, making for a very attractive community. Washington is a beautiful state, with large mountains, scenic beaches, and lush forests. Outdoor activities are very popular, with hiking, skiing, running, and many more available. Seattle is just a short drive south, Puget Sound is nearby to the west, the Canadian border is a few hours north, and Portland, Oregon, is a bit further south. All of this makes Lake Stickney a very a desirable place to settle down! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lake Stickney, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Stickney renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

