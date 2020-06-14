98 Apartments for rent in Lake Stickney, WA with hardwood floors
Lake Stickney used to be called Paine Field-Lake Stickney prior to 2010. Paine field was used by the U.S. Army in World War II.
Lake Stickney is a part of Snohomish County in Washington. With a population of more than 7,700, it is a small quiet town in the Northwest area of the state. Despite being small, it is in a great area of the country with lots to offer. The residents are from quite diverse backgrounds, making for a very attractive community. Washington is a beautiful state, with large mountains, scenic beaches, and lush forests. Outdoor activities are very popular, with hiking, skiing, running, and many more available. Seattle is just a short drive south, Puget Sound is nearby to the west, the Canadian border is a few hours north, and Portland, Oregon, is a bit further south. All of this makes Lake Stickney a very a desirable place to settle down! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Stickney renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.