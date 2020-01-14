9507 15th Street Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lake Stevens Home - Available NOW! - Beautiful, light-filled home for lease in ideal Lake Stevens location! Great features include open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and two car garage. Smart layout with all three bedrooms plus two full baths on the upper level. Powder room on main floor. Low maintenance yard with patio. Note it is not fully fenced if you have a dog. Great location at the end of a cul-de-sac lends privacy yet you'll be just minutes from the lake, shops, restaurants, bus & freeways. Lake Stevens School District. 1 small/medium dog is ok or 1 cat but sorry, no smoking.



For a more information or a private showing, please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com, 425-260-3725.

(RLNE4406058)