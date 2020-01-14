All apartments in Lake Stevens
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
9507 15th Street Southeast
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

9507 15th Street Southeast

9507 15th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

9507 15th Street Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Glenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lake Stevens Home - Available NOW! - Beautiful, light-filled home for lease in ideal Lake Stevens location! Great features include open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and two car garage. Smart layout with all three bedrooms plus two full baths on the upper level. Powder room on main floor. Low maintenance yard with patio. Note it is not fully fenced if you have a dog. Great location at the end of a cul-de-sac lends privacy yet you'll be just minutes from the lake, shops, restaurants, bus & freeways. Lake Stevens School District. 1 small/medium dog is ok or 1 cat but sorry, no smoking.

For a more information or a private showing, please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com, 425-260-3725.
#forlease #avenueoneresidential #lakestevensrentals

(RLNE4406058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

